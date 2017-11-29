World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institute
  4. United States
  5. Neumann Monson Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Career Academy of Pella / Neumann Monson Architects

Career Academy of Pella / Neumann Monson Architects

  • 15:00 - 29 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Career Academy of Pella / Neumann Monson Architects
Save this picture!
Career Academy of Pella / Neumann Monson Architects, © Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

© Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio + 19

  • Contractor

    Larson and Larson Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Raker Rhodes Engineering

  • MEP Engineer

    MODUS

  • Civil Engineer

    Raker Rhodes Engineering

  • Landscape Architect

    Dennis Reynolds Urban Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The 23,000-sf Career Academy of Pella, which provides flexible vocational shops and classrooms, is the product of a unique collaboration among the local school district, community college, private schools, and area industry. Students of all ages gain skills vital to the local economy through STEM instruction, an applied pedagogy integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

The building, northwest of the existing high school, tucks into the hillside with topographic alignment that minimizes earthwork. Careful detailing of common building materials elevates the rural public school’s design. Materials and massing assume a Midwestern, pragmatic sensibility, deriving character from simple forms, monolithic planes, and spanning glass. The rigor of the Career Academy’s detailing and execution embodies the technically focused curriculum contained within and affirms the value of vocational career paths.  Its confident formal language aligns with the Academy’s mission to progressively re-shape the future. Here, students learn skills upon which they can build careers and communities.

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Central to the building’s sustainable mission is its durable flexibility. The structure can calibrate to a range of uses, with a ‘loose-fit’ that allows for easy future adaptation. General classrooms deliver diverse curricula, maximizing potential use and ensuring long-term value. A double height circulation spine organizes program, gathers daylight, and provides views, and gives access to the various classroom and shop spaces. Each shop has direct access to the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education Institute United States
Cite: "Career Academy of Pella / Neumann Monson Architects" 29 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884349/career-academy-of-pella-neumann-monson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »