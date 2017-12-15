World
  350 E. Locust St. / Neumann Monson Architects

350 E. Locust St. / Neumann Monson Architects

  • 15:00 - 15 December, 2017
350 E. Locust St. / Neumann Monson Architects
© Assassi Productions
© Assassi Productions

© Assassi Productions © Assassi Productions © Assassi Productions © Assassi Productions + 14

  • Contractor

    Graham Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Raker Rhodes Engineering

  • MEP Engineer

    Brewer Engineering

  • Civil Engineer

    Civil Engineering Consultants, Inc. (Urbandale, IA)

  • Landscape Architect

    Perficut
350 E. Locust St. / Neumann Monson Architects, © Assassi Productions
© Assassi Productions

Text description provided by the architects. This five-story, 45,000 sf historic district mixed-use project offers retail, twenty residential units, and a penthouse office. Proportioned to accord with its surroundings, the building offers calculated departures from the traditional. 

Site Plan
Site Plan

Material and massing articulate the program. The palette is simple: dark brick, clear glass, anodized aluminum, and weathering steel. The circulation spine’s glazed wall connects steel-clad egress towers to the brick residential block raised above the retail floor. The penthouse, a glazed white beacon, completes the ensemble.

© Assassi Productions
© Assassi Productions
Plans
Plans
© Assassi Productions
© Assassi Productions

At the street level, expansive windows connect passers-by to 6,000 sf of commercial space. Recessed tenant entries to the east and west provide privacy and cover. Above, residential units share a layout concept in which the kitchen, which is centered on the living space, parallels the exterior wall and shares a plumbing wall with a primary bathroom. Level four boasts projecting glass and steel balconies as well as an outdoor commons space – available to all tenants—that offers westward views of the skyline. On level five, the penthouse workplace doubles as an occasional social gathering venue. A linear service core provides programmatic flexibility. Three fully-glazed fritted exterior walls take advantage of downtown views and open to a perimeter roof terrace.

© Assassi Productions
© Assassi Productions
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Commercial Architecture Retail United States
