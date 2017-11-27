World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. AMZ Arquitetos
  6. 2013
  7. Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos

Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos

  • 13:00 - 27 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos, © Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

© Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba © Maira Acayaba + 18

  • Architects

    AMZ Arquitetos

  • Location

    Guarujá, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Pablo Alvarenga

  • Design Team

    Paula Saito, Vanessa Mendes

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an Atlantic Forest  reserve in the coast of the state of São Paulo, the Tijucopava house faces the sea view and the surrounding exuberant landscape.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Installed on a steep slope, its structure can be defined in two parts: a monolithic concrete base supporting the garage and the pool and, on top of it, a modular wooden structure, profiled by a glass frame. Each module in the structure houses one of the bedrooms, the private bathrooms of which are pervaded by natural light and ventilation from the continuous rooflights that run across the roof.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The ground floor has no walls, and is identified by a stone pavement that extends down to the external area and the pool. As the glass doors are slid open, the area is reconfigured into a vast veranda, bringing together the interior and exterior areas, along with the pool and the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884343/tijucopava-house-amz-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »