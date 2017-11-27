Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos

+ 18

Architects AMZ Arquitetos

Location Guarujá, Brazil

Architect in Charge Pablo Alvarenga

Design Team Paula Saito, Vanessa Mendes

Area 450.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineering Company Ita Construtora

Construction Company TECSA/ Pablo Gacio More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an Atlantic Forest reserve in the coast of the state of São Paulo, the Tijucopava house faces the sea view and the surrounding exuberant landscape.

Installed on a steep slope, its structure can be defined in two parts: a monolithic concrete base supporting the garage and the pool and, on top of it, a modular wooden structure, profiled by a glass frame. Each module in the structure houses one of the bedrooms, the private bathrooms of which are pervaded by natural light and ventilation from the continuous rooflights that run across the roof.

The ground floor has no walls, and is identified by a stone pavement that extends down to the external area and the pool. As the glass doors are slid open, the area is reconfigured into a vast veranda, bringing together the interior and exterior areas, along with the pool and the landscape.