Alto de Pinheiros House / AMZ Arquitetos

  29 November, 2017
Alto de Pinheiros House / AMZ Arquitetos
Alto de Pinheiros House / AMZ Arquitetos, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba

  • Architects

    AMZ Arquitetos

  • Location

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Pablo Alvarenga, Manoel Maia, Adriana Zampieri

  • Team

    Gabriel Rocchetti, Carolina Calmon

  • Area

    789.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba

  • Interior design

    Marina Linhares

  • Landscape Design

    Rodrigo Oliveira

  • Lighting Company

    Lightwork/ LDarti

  • Structural Engineering Company

    Ney Constantini

  • Construction Company

    Construction Company

  • Installations

    Zamaro
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The Alto de Pinheiros house program spreads along the ground level taking good advantage of its site. With an L-shaped plan, covered by a large marquee, it encompasses 3 courtyards ensuring the presence of nature in all major spaces of the house. In the second floor, are located the service rooms and the gym.

Scheme
Scheme

Supported by slim metal pillars, a veranda was created along the L-plan’s whole inner edge. It connects directly to all living and dining spaces when the sliding doors are open, allowing them full view and direct access to the main garden courtyard. The veranda’s wide roof overhang helps shade and avoids overheating of the glass facades.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

In order to improve light distribution, several skylights were created throughout the house guaranteeing natural light to reach the interior. Perforated walls also allow the entry of natural light while preserving privacy in the rooms.

Sections
Sections

When in the living room, it is possible to contemplate the sky and the adjacent water courtyard. An inner garden separates the dinning, living and intimate spaces.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The sleeping spaces and family room open up to a more private courtyard that serves as a playground and an intimate outdoor space.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Products:

Concrete Brick

Cite: "Alto de Pinheiros House / AMZ Arquitetos" 29 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884342/alto-de-pinheiros-house-amz-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

