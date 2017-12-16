A Lawn Circle 70 Meters in Diameter Took Over Plaza Mayor in Madrid

Save this picture! Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión

Earlier this year the Plaza Mayor in Madrid awoke covered by a giant meadow of natural grass. A circle of 70 meters in diameter, without any restriction of access, allowed Madrilenians to take a break, sit down, read a book or simply take a picture, enjoying this urban landmark from a new perspective.

This seemingly simple, but impressive doing is the most recent intervention by the anonymous artist SpY was part of Four Seasons (Cuatro Estaciones), an urban art program run by the Madrid City Council to celebrate the IV Centenary of the Plaza Mayor.

Public access was not limited nor there was a time limit, so the public could walk through the room 24 hours a day. Once the installation was completed and disassembled, the lawn of the intervention was due to be sent to a specializeded company that would recycle it by converting it into natural fertilizers.

Lawn ( Césped) was the third intervention of Four Seasons and corresponded to the activity that set off autumn. Last March the French artist Antonin Fourneau and the graffiti artist SUSO 33 welcomed the spring with Graffiti with lights and the Spanish collective Luzinterruptus presented Waste Labyrinth to welcome summer last June.

