World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Lawn Circle 70 Meters in Diameter Took Over Plaza Mayor in Madrid

A Lawn Circle 70 Meters in Diameter Took Over Plaza Mayor in Madrid

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Lawn Circle 70 Meters in Diameter Took Over Plaza Mayor in Madrid
Save this picture!
A Lawn Circle 70 Meters in Diameter Took Over Plaza Mayor in Madrid, Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión
Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión

Earlier this year the Plaza Mayor in Madrid awoke covered by a giant meadow of natural grass. A circle of 70 meters in diameter, without any restriction of access, allowed Madrilenians to take a break, sit down, read a book or simply take a picture, enjoying this urban landmark from a new perspective.

This seemingly simple, but impressive doing is the most recent intervention by the anonymous artist SpY was part of Four Seasons (Cuatro Estaciones), an urban art program run by the Madrid City Council to celebrate the IV Centenary of the Plaza Mayor.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión
Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión

Public access was not limited nor there was a time limit, so the public could walk through the room 24 hours a day. Once the installation was completed and disassembled, the lawn of the intervention was due to be sent to a specializeded company that would recycle it by converting it into natural fertilizers.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión
Cortesía de Ayuntamiento de Madrid / Difusión

Lawn ( Césped) was the third intervention of Four Seasons and corresponded to the activity that set off autumn. Last March the French artist Antonin Fourneau and the graffiti artist SUSO 33 welcomed the spring with Graffiti with lights and the Spanish collective Luzinterruptus presented Waste Labyrinth to welcome summer last June. 

News via: Madrid Cultura.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "A Lawn Circle 70 Meters in Diameter Took Over Plaza Mayor in Madrid" [SpY interviene la Plaza Mayor de Madrid con círculo de césped de 70 metros de diámetro] 16 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Devine, Sophie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884331/a-lawn-circle-70-meters-in-diameter-took-over-plaza-mayor-in-madrid/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »