World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Denmark
  5. Cubo Arkitekter
  6. 2017
  7. Landkolonien Jomsborg / Cubo Arkitekter

Landkolonien Jomsborg / Cubo Arkitekter

  • 15:00 - 12 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Landkolonien Jomsborg / Cubo Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Landkolonien Jomsborg / Cubo Arkitekter, © Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

© Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert © Martin Schubert + 15

  • Architects

    Cubo Arkitekter

  • Location

    3630 Jægerspris, Denmark

  • Lead Architects

    Ib Valdemar Nielsen, Thomas Kranz

  • Area

    920.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Martin Schubert
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Text description provided by the architects. Landkolonien Jomsborg is a new facility for girl and boy scouts located near Isefjord, Denmark. For more than a hundred years, Landkolonien Jomsborg has formed the life and activities for the unique community of FDF. The new building contains a central arrival area with an open fireplace, a dining room with attached kitchen, a multifunctional area and a wing of bedrooms. The project is based on the landscape at Jomsborg and desires to create a greater contact both visually and physically between the arrival side and the unique coastline.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The sloping roof addresses the large common room towards the sky above the Isefjord. The new main building of Landkolonien Jomsborg naturally fits the landscape with its scale and materials. The choice of wood as the primary material leads the mind to the forest and the activities that unfold here. Wood is a sustainable material with its variations in surfaces which ranging from the rough timber trusses to the smooth wooden veneers in the built-in furniture.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

In the heart of the building warmth and atmosphere spreads from the open fireplace. The arrival area is characterized by being a space with an almost invisible transition between the inside and outside. The dining room contains 150 seats for guests and it orientates itself toward the fjord through the old pine trees. At the same time, the ceiling slopes and the room embrace to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
Save this picture!
Panoramic View 1
Panoramic View 1
Save this picture!
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Denmark
Cite: "Landkolonien Jomsborg / Cubo Arkitekter" 12 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884327/landkolonien-jomsborg-cubo-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »