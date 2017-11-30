World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. Estúdio Folha
  6. 2016
  7. Vila Rio Branco Office / Estúdio Folha

Vila Rio Branco Office / Estúdio Folha

  • 15:00 - 30 November, 2017
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vila Rio Branco Office / Estúdio Folha
Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

© Ana Mello © Ana Mello © Ana Mello © Ana Mello + 25

  • Architects

    Estúdio Folha

  • Location

    Água Rasa, São Paulo - SP, 03178-200, Brazil

  • Area

    270.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photography

    Ana Mello, Courtesy of Estúdio Folha
Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists on the renovation of a private residence, adjusting its space to the extension of an accounting firm, which demanded connections to the building next door where it was the former headquarters.

Save this picture!
Vila Rio Branco Office / Estúdio Folha, © Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The architectural concept intended to create a pleasant atmosphere, with integrated spaces and solutions that would provide natural lighting and ventilation, but also, we had to create a sober and low profile architecture duo to client’s request, because the company is located in a quiet street and industrial neighborhood. Therefore, the project aimed simple solutions, with neutral colors and generous openings, but located in a way that does not reveals its inside.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The external walls were maintained, and the main interventions were the windows and doors sizes ensuring a contemporary facade. On the other hand, all internal walls were removed through structural reinforcement, ensuring amplitude and integration between the different sectors of the office. The toilets on the ground floor were positioned in the external area, also aiming the best use of the internal spaces, as well as visual integration between the blocks.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

The main interventions adopted in the construction were kept in their own materiality, therefore, the structure and the stairs, both metallic, as well as the precast concrete slab of the footbridge were kept apparent, incorporating the industrial profile of the neighborhood. The color black used in metallic elements, frames and light fixtures, contrasting with the white of the walls, is a striking feature in the language of the project and highlights the new in architecture.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Vila Rio Branco Office / Estúdio Folha" [Escritório Vila Rio Branco / Estúdio Folha] 30 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884322/vila-rio-branco-office-estudio-folha/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »