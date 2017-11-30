Vila Rio Branco Office / Estúdio Folha

+ 25

Engineering WI Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists on the renovation of a private residence, adjusting its space to the extension of an accounting firm, which demanded connections to the building next door where it was the former headquarters.

The architectural concept intended to create a pleasant atmosphere, with integrated spaces and solutions that would provide natural lighting and ventilation, but also, we had to create a sober and low profile architecture duo to client’s request, because the company is located in a quiet street and industrial neighborhood. Therefore, the project aimed simple solutions, with neutral colors and generous openings, but located in a way that does not reveals its inside.

The external walls were maintained, and the main interventions were the windows and doors sizes ensuring a contemporary facade. On the other hand, all internal walls were removed through structural reinforcement, ensuring amplitude and integration between the different sectors of the office. The toilets on the ground floor were positioned in the external area, also aiming the best use of the internal spaces, as well as visual integration between the blocks.

The main interventions adopted in the construction were kept in their own materiality, therefore, the structure and the stairs, both metallic, as well as the precast concrete slab of the footbridge were kept apparent, incorporating the industrial profile of the neighborhood. The color black used in metallic elements, frames and light fixtures, contrasting with the white of the walls, is a striking feature in the language of the project and highlights the new in architecture.