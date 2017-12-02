World
Crescent Drive / Ehrlich Architects

  • 20:00 - 2 December, 2017
Crescent Drive / Ehrlich Architects
Crescent Drive / Ehrlich Architects, © Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

© Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman + 16

  • Builder

    Residential Construction Co.

  • Landscape

    GSLA Studio

  • Structural

    Jeff Guh Engineering

  • Lighting

    ESquared Lighting
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. Light, simplicity and materiality were the guiding design elements for this modest 3,000 square foot residence for a young couple and their newborn child. Respectful to a neighborhood mainly consisting of Spanish-styled homes from the 1940s, scale and mass were kept comparable.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Materials traditionally used in Spanish houses were incorporated - all but with a modern twist; a straightforward composition of stucco, concrete and wood produced both a contemporary and warm respite in this urban setting. The house incorporates a pool, strategic landscaping and a private entry sequence to maximize exterior space on the 6,000 sf lot.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Plan
Plan
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

A “series of choreographed experiences” create an urban oasis in the midst of Beverly Hills on this tight site. The interior design showcases minimal materials and timeless furniture pieces along with a growing modern art collection including a series of Los Angeles architectural photography. Myriad bespoke elements throughout the house recall the powerful simplicity of Japanese architecture, providing moments for reﬂection and aesthetic display.

In the main living area, bold ﬂoor-to-ceiling glass-doors define the room. With these pocketed away entirely, the living and dining seamlessly open to the back yard and pool, increasing the sense of outdoor space and giving the illusion of a much bigger home while taking full advantage of the California climate. A sculptural walnut staircase anchors the living area on the opposite end, while a board-formed concrete wall with integrated American-walnut casework and paneling ties the composition together.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Upstairs, the master suite, with his and her bathrooms and closets, opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard and beyond to the distant glittering skyline.  The comfortable design of this level also provides a workout room and home office with treetop views, and two bedroom suites, perfect for this growing family's needs.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The private entry court includes a soothing water feature, and sums up the modern home as one of powerful simplicity and calm reflection.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

