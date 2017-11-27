Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

-
Architects
Location
Interior DesignGarrett Cord Werner
LandscapeLeuner Landscape Designs
Project Year2017
Photographs
ContractorFairbank Construction
Text description provided by the architects. This building is the reimagination of an existing boathouse that had no windows, one door, and no charm. It is conceived as a building that can turn itself inside out, offering a protective layer of concrete and steel to the outside with the warmth of marine plywood on the inside. The oversized sliding doors extend well beyond the building to create sheltered spaces facing both sunrise and sunset. The retractable ladder allows the building to be used as winter boat storage and summer loft sleeping.