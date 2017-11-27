World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
  6. 2017
  7. Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

  • 15:00 - 27 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
Save this picture!
Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer, © Alex Hayden
© Alex Hayden

© Alex Hayden © Alex Hayden © Alex Hayden © Alex Hayden + 15

Save this picture!
© Alex Hayden
© Alex Hayden

Text description provided by the architects. This building is the reimagination of an existing boathouse that had no windows, one door, and no charm. It is conceived as a building that can turn itself inside out, offering a protective layer of concrete and steel to the outside with the warmth of marine plywood on the inside. The oversized sliding doors extend well beyond the building to create sheltered spaces facing both sunrise and sunset. The retractable ladder allows the building to be used as winter boat storage and summer loft sleeping.

Save this picture!
© Alex Hayden
© Alex Hayden
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Alex Hayden
© Alex Hayden
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Hood Canal Boat House / Hoedemaker Pfeiffer" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884319/hood-canal-boat-house-hoedemaker-pfeiffer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »