World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Mesmerizing Drone Footage Showcases the Success of the New Chicago Riverwalk

This Mesmerizing Drone Footage Showcases the Success of the New Chicago Riverwalk

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Mesmerizing Drone Footage Showcases the Success of the New Chicago Riverwalk

One year on from the Chicago Riverwalk’s completion, lead designers Sasaki Associates have released mesmerizing footage of the Riverwalk from a new perspective. Using a drone to give an overview of the project, the video captures the successful integration of the Riverwalk into the urban landscape as it changes shape and form, defining a unique experience for the public.

© Kate Joyce Studios © Kate Joyce Studios © Kate Joyce Studios © Kate Joyce Studios + 9

Save this picture!
This Mesmerizing Drone Footage Showcases the Success of the New Chicago Riverwalk, © Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

The last stretch of the Chicago Riverwalk marks a significant step forward in achieving the ideal of transforming the once-neglected downtown riverfront into a showcase public space that creates the equivalent of a second lakefront.

Here, in bold strokes worthy of Daniel Burnham, Chicago is confirming and renewing its identity as a civilised metropolis.
– Blair Kamin, Architecture Critic, Chicago Tribune

Save this picture!
© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios
Save this picture!
© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Ever since the river was first engineered in 1900 to reverse the river's direction and increase the river flow for the city’s industrial transformation, it has been a pollution concern and often overlooked. The new Riverwalk has been a catalyst in revitalizing this part of the city, connecting the waterfront to the public as revealed in the video. The drone footage illustrates the tranquility that has been achieved, compared to the hectic city, by dropping the walkway to the water’s edge and incorporating zones designed to enrich the journey along the river.

Save this picture!
© Kate Joyce Studios
© Kate Joyce Studios

Chicago Riverwalk / Chicago Department of Transportation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Ella Thorns. "This Mesmerizing Drone Footage Showcases the Success of the New Chicago Riverwalk" 26 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884294/this-mesmerizing-drone-footage-showcases-the-success-of-the-new-chicago-riverwalk/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »