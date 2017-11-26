This Mesmerizing Drone Footage Showcases the Success of the New Chicago Riverwalk

One year on from the Chicago Riverwalk’s completion, lead designers Sasaki Associates have released mesmerizing footage of the Riverwalk from a new perspective. Using a drone to give an overview of the project, the video captures the successful integration of the Riverwalk into the urban landscape as it changes shape and form, defining a unique experience for the public.

The last stretch of the Chicago Riverwalk marks a significant step forward in achieving the ideal of transforming the once-neglected downtown riverfront into a showcase public space that creates the equivalent of a second lakefront. Here, in bold strokes worthy of Daniel Burnham, Chicago is confirming and renewing its identity as a civilised metropolis.

– Blair Kamin, Architecture Critic, Chicago Tribune

Ever since the river was first engineered in 1900 to reverse the river's direction and increase the river flow for the city’s industrial transformation, it has been a pollution concern and often overlooked. The new Riverwalk has been a catalyst in revitalizing this part of the city, connecting the waterfront to the public as revealed in the video. The drone footage illustrates the tranquility that has been achieved, compared to the hectic city, by dropping the walkway to the water’s edge and incorporating zones designed to enrich the journey along the river.

Chicago Riverwalk / Chicago Department of Transportation