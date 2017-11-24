World
  3. Foster + Partners Selected to Design Marseille Airport Extension

Foster + Partners Selected to Design Marseille Airport Extension, Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has won the competition to design a new extension to Marseille Airport that will allow the building to process up to 12 million passengers a year. The 2-phase design will add a new central pavilion to the existing building—which comprises the original 1960s structure designed by Fernand Pouillon, and a 1992 extension by Richard Rogers—and a new pier to provide access to the planes.

Phase 2. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Phase 2. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Phase one of the design, which forms the building's new "cœur" (heart), consists of a 22-meter-tall entrance pavilion which aims to simplify passenger flow through the building. Taking cues from the structure of the original 1960s building, the addition will feature large skylights and indoor planted areas to create a light, relaxing environment.

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

"Marseille airport has grown extensively and incrementally over the last 60 years," said Grant Brooker, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners. "Our goal is to design a generous pavilion that reconnects all parts of the existing buildings, simplifying the flow of people between them and creating a new welcoming gateway to the region. The new terminal features a panoramic terrace overlooking the airport and the landscape beyond, and is entirely top lit, capturing the bright Provençal sunlight and paying homage to the bold architectural spirit of Fernand Pouillon’s original building.”

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

"The interfaces between the old and new buildings are clearly articulated, using a distinctive portal frame throughout the building," added Foster + Partners in their press release. "The interior spaces flow seamlessly from one building to the other, with a flexible layout that can be adapted for the existing buildings."

News via Foster + Partners.

