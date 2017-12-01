Seacliff House / Michael C.F. Chan & Associates

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steep cliff lot in the Sea Cliff district of San Francisco, California, this project is a custom rebuild single family house. Bordering the Presidio and Lincoln Park, this house overlooks the Pacific and the whole Bay Area views.

This modern home utilizes quality and sustainable material: teak, zinc and simple stucco. Set on 48 concrete piers of the steep cliff site. Interesting and diverse windows at all sides open to this unique site, making the open interior space and natural building material hidden in the greens.

In the area where most buildings are mere feet away from the street, this lot is set back behind, making the house almost invisible from the street and neighbors. Carefully designed fenestration give views of the neighbor’s back garden instead of the buildings. It feels completely private, like being living in a tree house.

The interior is hi-lighted by a two-story skylight and teak stepping ramp which cascades up the full length of the house. Made of 6-inch-thick hunks of laminated teak, the stepping ramp rises like an interior bridge, with steel cable railing on side and two-story hull height wall of square cubbies. The open floor plan emphasizes contemporary day living while taking advantage of the spectacular views and setting.

The Architect successfully persuaded the Owner to open a window in front of the bath vanity, instead of a standard mirror. Thus, instead of looking at her own just-woke-up face in the mirror, she can say morning to the Golden Gate Bridge.