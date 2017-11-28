Mariposa1038 / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

+ 31

PD Architect Nick Hopson

Landscape Architect LINK Landscape

Structural Engineer Amir Pirbadian, Inc.

MEP Engineer Budlong & Associates

Civil Engineer Harvey Goodman Civil Engineering

Geotechnical Engineer Geocon West

Client Mana Hale, LLC

Program 32-Unit Multi-Family Housing

Awards AIA Los Angeles, Design Award; The American Architecture Prize; AIA California Council, Design Award More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As one of the densest neighborhoods in the country, Los Angeles’ Koreatown is at the forefront of changing modes of contemporary urban living. LOHA’s design for Mariposa1038 plays with this burgeoning area’s density with a pure cube extruded to fit tight on its lot, and then formed to gesture back to the public street and surrounding context. To blur the distinction between the public and private sphere, LOHA pushed the cube inward on each of its sides, creating curves that grant relief from the sidewalk and return portions of the ground plane to the public realm.

Balconies and window frames project outward to recapture the space between the new geometry and the property edge. Due to the building's curves, LOHA offers each balcony a unique depth and view. The white skin, reinforcing the purity of the structure's form, is broken by a rhythm of select black treatment to the protruding boxes. Throughout the day, the movement of dark shadows across the white and black facades activates the project with a dynamic sense of constant rearrangement.

Internally, LOHA’s carved opening creates a central focal point for the building’s interior organization and lets natural light into the courtyard. The courtyard ribbon draws the eye upwards and creates continuity from floor to floor. Below the opening, a landscaped planter with integrated bench seating doubles as a rainwater collection system. All units have exterior access and can be cooled by holistic and sustainable methods of cross ventilation. A rooftop deck provides additional outdoor space and skyline views.