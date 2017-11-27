Casa Beretzen / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

+ 18

Consultant Lars Mortensen, Zurface

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Berentzen is a villa for a family of four; a father, mother and two daughters. The house is located in Jutland, more specifically South of Aarhus, Denmark's second largest city. The site is situated on the edge of the city but faces an open landscape. In addition to the house, the dwelling consists of a garage and a closed courtyard. The two-story dwelling is designed with an understanding of the sites inherent views, sun orientation, and clients desire for privacy, and the house's program is carefully considered around the family's daily life. The upper level contains the kitchen, dining room, living room, and adjacent courtyard.

The living room is located to the north and enjoys views across the landscape, the dining area is located towards the south and is closely connected to the entrance. These three large living spaces are all located on the western side of the house and are connected, whilst at the same time allowing them to be closed off individually as required. The more private spaces such as the master bedroom, walk-in and en-suite for the parents are located along the Eastern side of the building. This section also includes the entrance hall, which is used both by the family and for formal occasions. The daily entrance, via the garage, is connected to both the entrance hall and the kitchen.

The two daughters have their own area on the lower floor, which consists of their private rooms, a common dance studio, a workroom, bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. The interior of the house is designed based on a desire for clear lines of sight, emphasizing the pure architecture by capturing daylight and views. The materials are predominantly travertine, light oak and white walls and ceilings. The exterior of the house is predominantly comprised of a long slim format brick, which contrasts the soft interior. The robust and distinctive brick exterior of the house contrasts against the rolling Danish landscape. The brickwork is divided into three distinctive brick bands which encompass both, the garage building and accompanying patio, and define the windows as glass voids within the rustic brickwork.