World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Christoffersen & Weiling Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Casa Beretzen / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

Casa Beretzen / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

  • 03:00 - 27 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Beretzen / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects
Save this picture!
Casa Beretzen / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects, © Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

© Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen + 18

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Berentzen is a villa for a family of four; a father, mother and two daughters. The house is located in Jutland, more specifically South of Aarhus, Denmark's second largest city. The site is situated on the edge of the city but faces an open landscape. In addition to the house, the dwelling consists of a garage and a closed courtyard. The two-story dwelling is designed with an understanding of the sites inherent views, sun orientation, and clients desire for privacy, and the house's program is carefully considered around the family's daily life. The upper level contains the kitchen, dining room, living room, and adjacent courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

The living room is located to the north and enjoys views across the landscape, the dining area is located towards the south and is closely connected to the entrance. These three large living spaces are all located on the western side of the house and are connected, whilst at the same time allowing them to be closed off individually as required. The more private spaces such as the master bedroom, walk-in and en-suite for the parents are located along the Eastern side of the building. This section also includes the entrance hall, which is used both by the family and for formal occasions. The daily entrance, via the garage, is connected to both the entrance hall and the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

The two daughters have their own area on the lower floor, which consists of their private rooms, a common dance studio, a workroom, bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. The interior of the house is designed based on a desire for clear lines of sight, emphasizing the pure architecture by capturing daylight and views. The materials are predominantly travertine, light oak and white walls and ceilings. The exterior of the house is predominantly comprised of a long slim format brick, which contrasts the soft interior. The robust and distinctive brick exterior of the house contrasts against the rolling Danish landscape. The brickwork is divided into three distinctive brick bands which encompass both, the garage building and accompanying patio, and define the windows as glass voids within the rustic brickwork.

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Denmark
Cite: "Casa Beretzen / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884264/casa-beretzen-christoffersen-and-weiling-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »