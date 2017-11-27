World
Guests Pavilion / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 27 November, 2017
Guests Pavilion / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Guests Pavilion / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

  • Collaborating Architects

    Maria Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Fran Ayala, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Santi Dueña, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Álvaro Olivares, Eduardo Sancho, Esther Sanchís, Vicente Picó, Ruben March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Gemma Aparici, Aida Pons, Sergio Llobregat, Rosa Juanes

  • Structure

    David Gallardo; Estructuras Singulares. Universitat Politècnica de Valencia

  • Project Director

    Estudio 2

  • Technical Architect

    Carlos García

  • Exterior Furniture

    Fran Silvestre

  • Interior Furniture

    Grassoler
    More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project with a surface area of around 70 square meters is a guest pavilion that functions as an autonomous architecture conceived as an extension of a project that we had developed in the studio. The human scale of the pavilion makes it a comfortable space where to experience living in a garden. The pavilion consists of two rooms: one bedroom and a living room with a kitchen. There are also two bathrooms, one serving the pavilion and the other one as a support for the pool.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Within the premises, the aim is that the built piece minimizes its impact on the garden from the main house. This way, the pavilion is located approaching one of the limits of the land, perpendicular to the swimming pool, showing its slimmer and opaque side towards the existing architectures. In the other direction, the piece is a passageway, relating to the landscaped space and a sort of courtyard between the pavilion and the wall.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

A centenary olive tree, a liquidambar, and a pomegranate tree, together with the pool platform, serve as a link between the architecture and the garden. The deciduous liquidambar sieves the sunlight depending on the seasons. By means of the darkening system, it is possible to control the operation of the piece, more discreetly when it is opened to the courtyard, or completely open to enjoy the domesticated nature of a consolidated garden from the deposited pavilion.

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Guests Pavilion / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884261/guests-pavilion-fran-silvestre-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

