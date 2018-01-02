World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. SAA arquitectura + territorio
  6. 2016
  7. MG Retreat / SAA arquitectura + territorio

MG Retreat / SAA arquitectura + territorio

  • 17:00 - 2 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MG Retreat / SAA arquitectura + territorio
Save this picture!
MG Retreat / SAA arquitectura + territorio, © Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda

© Sergio Araneda © Sergio Araneda © Sergio Araneda © Sergio Araneda + 33

  • Collaborators

    Brigitte Woodward, Daniel Reyes, Macarena Assadi, Felipe Valdivieso, Pedro Fabres
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda

Text description provided by the architects. The project satisfies the requirement to construct a compact family hut, onto which a guest wing will be added.

The site, which is located meters from the lake within a dense Valdivian forest, proposes a compact volume positioned in the forest in relation to the lake.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The proposal is born from the idea of simple, compact construction together with the idea of the hut as a programmatic reference.

Under this guise the layout is separated into two large spaces. The house/hut makes up one area and a game-room / guest area the other. These, in turn are separated into shared uses on the first floor ground level and the bedrooms on the second floor, with a visual relation to the forest and lake.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda

The living/dining/kitchen space is set up as a pavilion in which the diagonal structure plays the role of establishing limits to the interior and exterior spaces, freeing the view along the lake, the rain and toward the canopy of green forest.

An X-shaped, structural component serves as a staircase where this common space connects with the second-floor bedrooms, which are arranged in a master bedroom and a second room with four bunks.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda

The second area is arranged with the bathroom and a game room, which are connected to the common space by way of a deck that serves as an intermediate space between both sections. Above this the guest area is located with an independent access by way of a second deck on the upper level of the house, which is also connected with both sections.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda

The materiality of the structure is of steel pylons and base, a wooden structure on the first level and enclosures of SIP panel and 50cm dimensioned glass to withstand gusts of wind.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda

For the finishings, dimensioned pine was used for structural elements, with olivillo wood for coverings.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Araneda
© Sergio Araneda
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "MG Retreat / SAA arquitectura + territorio" 02 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884250/refugio-mg-saa-arquitectura-plus-territorio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »