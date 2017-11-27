World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Italy
  5. Archiplanstudio
  6. 2017
  7. Brolettouno Apartment / Archiplanstudio

Brolettouno Apartment / Archiplanstudio

  • 02:00 - 27 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brolettouno Apartment / Archiplanstudio
Save this picture!
Brolettouno Apartment / Archiplanstudio, © Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

© Davide Galli © Davide Galli © Davide Galli © Davide Galli + 31

  • Architects

    Archiplanstudio

  • Location

    46100 Mantua, Province of Mantua, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Diego Cisi, Stefano Gorni Silvestrini

  • Area

    84.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Davide Galli
Save this picture!
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the restoration of a small apartment for tourist use in the historical centre of Mantova.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The apartment BROLETTOUNO belongs to a long design research path, which emerges in various interventions on built heritage.

Basically we try to keep together two worlds, the one of the old and the one of the new, in a balance able to guarantee the identity of both of them. Light and shadow are kept together in their ambiguity and plurality, without sacrificing the reasons of one at the expense of the other.

Save this picture!
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

In particular the project emphasizes the differences and the heterogeneities of single spaces, in which ambiguity and contradiction prevales on the stylistic unitarity.

In this way the precision of the design element is able to emerges, besides the imperfection of the material element to which the action of time gave a singular energy.

Save this picture!
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

The furniture elements, all designed, define themselves as object cantankerous on one side and refined on the other, a sort of bestiary, and institute hybrid relationships with single spaces in which they are placed. The signs left by time, human work and aesthetic intention of different ages remain, while new signs overlap each other in a complexity which does not cancel the other knowledges.

Save this picture!
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Beauty can be found everywhere and does not belong to the intrinsic value of the material. It emerges in fragments overall, in evocative forms and their relationships. I believe that relationships represent the most important theme of our design path.

Save this picture!
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Our favorite relationships try to keep together the opposites, as force and fragility, perfect and imperfect, the gloss of a newly crafted product and the unpredictability of materials fell in abandonment. Every project represent a route and a synthesis attempt for open and evolving questions.

Save this picture!
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Italy
Cite: "Brolettouno Apartment / Archiplanstudio" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884249/brolettouno-apartment-archiplanstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »