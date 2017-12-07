World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. CCDI Progressive Atelier
  6. 2016
  7. Tianjin Sino-Canadian Ecological Exhibition & Reception Center / CCDI Progressive Atelier

Tianjin Sino-Canadian Ecological Exhibition & Reception Center / CCDI Progressive Atelier

  • 22:00 - 7 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tianjin Sino-Canadian Ecological Exhibition & Reception Center / CCDI Progressive Atelier
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist

© Zhenhuan He - archexist © Zhenhuan He - archexist © Zhenhuan He - archexist © Zhenhuan He - archexist + 33

  • Architects

    CCDI Progressive Atelier

  • Location

    Tianjin Sino-Canadian Ecological Demonstration Zone, Binhai New Area, Tianjin, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yuan Sun, Yang Mei

  • Design Team

    Jichuan Zhao, Siyu Liu, Yue Xu, Shuai Song, Li Sun, Zhuoyao Wan

  • Client

    BSD-TEDA Investment Development Co. ,Ltd.

  • Area

    3419.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Zhenhuan He - archexist
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist

Text description provided by the architects. Exhibition and reception center of Tianjin Sino-Canadian ecological demonstration zone located in the ecological zone of China-Canada zone in the coastal tourist area of Tianjin Eco-city, with the background of China-Canada collaborative development, the design aims to interpret the concept of modern architecture with a combination of art and technology, reproduce the "Maple Leaf Country" Canada's block image.

Save this picture!
Concept diagram
Concept diagram

The entire building to break up the way, clean up to zero, choose to divert flow rather than blocking the flow of people to solve the problem of venue design. The building is divided into three separate small exhibition halls, which are respectively attached to the exhibition hall, sales center and children's activity center. The three units form a "T" shaped outdoor traffic space. Three buildings use the center Multi-level corridor platform organically linked together to form a free shuttle among the three-dimensional block.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist

In the design of each single internal space, simplifying the space elements, reducing the functional space or transition space has nothing to do with the scene--- such as foyer, bathroom, lounge, etc., make full use of the necessary structure, space, traffic and furniture, which can not be further reduced, to form a definite space: Much of the interior of the exhibition hall is treated as high spaces, with an open staircase connecting the main entrance to the second floor with the staircase serving as both a transport space and a showcase space.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
Save this picture!
Diagram for Exhibition Hall
Diagram for Exhibition Hall

Umbrella-like structural wooden columns are designed around the center of the space. Eight inclined columns diverge to the roof and top of the primary and secondary beams to form a rectangular lighting skylight. The stairs not only combine traffic with the design of furniture; the function of the sales center is relatively complete, apart from the main sales and exhibition hall, it also complements the functions of the other two buildings, which have been streamlined, but in the sales of exhibition and design of the coffee bar is still the continuation of the set of treatment.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist

Half of the children's activity center indoor space made a big emptying treatment, while the other half of the first two were made of children's theater and activity area, symmetrically around the two sides of the space designed two sets of stairs, from the first floor to the second floor, respectively, and then came from the second floor to the outdoor platform by the second staircase onto the roof. Through the separation of the basic prototype of the monomer, and then through the set-style space design practices to obtain independent access to the monomer, outdoor corridors of all levels of construction monomer docked together, the path to Unicom eventually form a fully functional building body.

Save this picture!
Diagram for Children Activity Center
Diagram for Children Activity Center
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist

On the image of the building, the concept of opposing opposites is extended. The three buildings have their own unique forms of expression, but it implies a unified construction logic. The exterior design of the building emphasizes the expressiveness of the wood, the wood-like wooden grille, the thick wood-shaped wall panels, the cornice grille with the same rhythm of the waves, and the endless possibilities of the wood. The combined design of wood, steel and clear water concrete also makes the space and appearance show a strong cultural atmosphere and warm, approachable architectural character.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
© Zhenhuan He - archexist
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Landscape China
Cite: "Tianjin Sino-Canadian Ecological Exhibition & Reception Center / CCDI Progressive Atelier" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884246/tianjin-sino-canadian-ecological-demonstration-zone-exhibition-and-reception-center-ccdi-progressive-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhenhuan He - archexist

天津中加生态示范区展示中心 / CCDI 渐进工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »