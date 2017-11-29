World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. 2012
  7. Marquez Hall at Colorado School of Mines / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Anderson Mason Dale Architects

Marquez Hall at Colorado School of Mines / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Anderson Mason Dale Architects

  • 11:00 - 29 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Marquez Hall at Colorado School of Mines / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Anderson Mason Dale Architects
Save this picture!
Marquez Hall at Colorado School of Mines / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Anderson Mason Dale Architects, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux + 21

    • Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Team

      Peter Bohlin FAIA, Principal Robert Miller FAIA, Principal Kirk Hostetter AIA, Project Manager David Miller AIA, Christian Kittelson AIA, Nate Lambdin, Matt Wittman AIA, Natalie Gentile, Patty Culley

    • Anderson Mason Dale Team

      Paul Haack, AIA, Principal in Charge David Houston, AIA, Project Manager

    • General Contractor

      Adolfson and Peterson Construction

    • Architectural Graphic Design

      WPA, Inc.

    • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing

      Shaffer Baucom Engineering & Consulting

    • Civil Engineering

      Martin/Martin Engineering

    • Structural Engineering

      Studio NYL

    • Energy Consultant

      Architectural Energy Corporation

    • Landscape

      studioINSITE

    • Acoustical Consulting

      D.L. Adams Associates, Inc.
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    Text description provided by the architects. Marquez Hall, the home of the Petroleum Engineering Department at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, is designed to reflect the changing role of energy from petroleum to renewables. The 87,000-square-foot facility accommodates the growing needs of the distinguished engineering program while creating a gateway to a new Earth Science Quad.

    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram

    Forming an edge of a pedestrian walkway that connects two main quadrangles, the siting enhances the extraordinary views of the surrounding mountains. The L-shaped plan defines a new courtyard activated with custom designed seating to encourage interaction.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    The floor plan is comprised of three bars of program. The northern bar houses a combination of graduate and undergraduate laboratories, a 4-D visualization classroom, and a drilling simulator room. The southern bar holds offices and support spaces to enhance interaction between students, faculty, and research teams. The southeastern wing provides a lecture hall and four levels of smart classrooms and seminar rooms.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    The transparent exhibition space and entrance lobby are positioned along Cheyenne Way, a prominent campus thoroughfare. Structurally glazed glass walls hang from the 60-foot cantilevered roof. A series of layers—constructed of glass curtain wall, aluminum plate, and terra cotta cladding—express the program. Metal louvers shade the interior spaces, allowing views of the distant buttes from classroom and laboratory spaces.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux
    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram
    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    Marquez Hall reinforces Colorado School of Mine’s vision for the future by looking to the user, to the campus, and to the community to achieve an architectural vocabulary that reflects the school’s innovative research and programs.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux
    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp

    Products:

    Glass Steel

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
    Cite: "Marquez Hall at Colorado School of Mines / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson + Anderson Mason Dale Architects" 29 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884244/marquez-hall-at-colorado-school-of-mines-bohlin-cywinski-jackson-plus-anderson-mason-dale-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »