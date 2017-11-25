Oslo Architecture Triennale Curator Shortlist Announced

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kartverket / NIBO / Statens Vegvesen

This fall, the Oslo Architecture Triennale had an open call for its 2019 curator. Now, they have announced the five proposals which have been shortlisted for 2017. Upon reading their bios below, you will quickly see the amount of multidisciplinary work each of the shortlisted teams is composed of, including architects, curators, writers, and various other thought-leaders.

OAT2016 | New World Embassy / Rojava.

“Many of the proposals deal with the most important issues of our time, issues which cannot be ignored in a relevant discussion about architecture’s role today and in the future” states the jury, comprised of Nina Berre, Anne Beate Hovind, Pero Gadanho, Marianne Skjulhaug and Kjetil Traedal Thorsen.

Adrian Currie, Andre Dekker, Christiane Bürklein, Dominique Couchani, Herbert Wright, and Zuzanna Skalka

Adrian Currie creates architectural, landscape and seascape artwork using watercolor, pen&ink, and digital techniques. Andre Dekker is also an artist and writer, focusing on public art and art philosophies relating to the public realm. Christiane Burklein specializes in subjects concerning social and environmental sustainability, landscaping and urban design with a knack for social media marketing. Herbert Wright is a writer in London, discussing architecture, urbanism, and art.

Anna Bokov and Nina Edwards Anker

Anna Bokov is recognized for her skills as an architect, urban designer, and theoretician. Nina Edwards Anker, founder of NEA Studio, focuses its work on architecture, interiors, landscape planning, furniture and product design with an emphasis on sustainable design based in New York.

OAT2016 | OnResidence.

Brendan Cormier, FIG projects (Fabrizio Gallanti and Francisca Insulza), and Mabel O. Wilson

Brendan Cormier is a writer, curator, researcher and urban designer. FIG Projects from Santiago de Chile, founded in 2003, is an interdisciplinary firm blurring the boundaries of architecture, urban research, and visual arts. FIG Projects’ partner, Fabrizio Gallanti has a background in hybridizing architectural design and visual arts, which he focused on from 1998-2004 as a founding member of Gruppo A12. Mabel O. Wilson specializes in the practice of architecture, art, and cultural history involving the production of multimedia installations and built projects. Together, Brendan Cormier, FIG Projects, and Mabel O. Wilson came together to make a proposal for the 2019 Oslo Architecture Triennale Curator.

OAT2016 | InResidence.

Dehlia Hannah, James Graham, and Nadim Samman

Dehlia is a Copenhagen based researcher, philosopher, and curator, currently working on a ‘transdisciplinary thought experiment about climate change conducted on the bicentennial of the Tambora climate crisis of 1815-18’. James Graham brings to this group his experience in planning and preservation, along with extensive writings. Nadim Samman is a curator, whose portfolio includes the curation of the 14th Venice Biennale of Architecture.

Interrobang Architecture & Engineering

Interrobang is a multidisciplinary architecture and engineering practice that blends ‘bright thinking with technical rigor to realize artful and inventive structural designs’ based out of London. It is through their interconnected relationship between architecture and engineering that they can challenge the status quo and construct visionary solutions.

