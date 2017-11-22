World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Plaza
  4. Iran
  5. Design Core [4s] Architects & Urban Designers
  6. 2017
  7. Tehran Book Garden / Design Core [4s] Architects & Urban Designers

Tehran Book Garden / Design Core [4s] Architects & Urban Designers

  • 02:00 - 23 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tehran Book Garden / Design Core [4s] Architects & Urban Designers
Save this picture!
Tehran Book Garden / Design Core [4s] Architects & Urban Designers, © Mohammad Shah Hosseini
© Mohammad Shah Hosseini

© Mohammad Shah Hosseini © Mohammad Shah Hosseini © Ali Daghigh © Ali Daghigh + 16

  • Technical Design & Executive Plans Team

    Naser naghdi, Mohammad Motamedinia, Mansour Naghdi, Ali Nabi, Fatemeh Jafari, Bita Rostami, Oldouz Akhlaghi

  • Interior Architecture Team

    Hamid Nozaripour, Saeed Soraie, Hamed Kalateh, Azin Soltani, Sahar Javadi, Raheleh Rahmati

  • Landescape Design Team

    Hoda Alavi tabari, Golshan Norasteh far, Pouya Najian, Bahram Khadiv, Mehdi Mahdavi, Maryam Malekzadeh

  • Supervision Experts & Engineering Services at Execution Time

    Nima Ahi, Mohammad Motamedi Nia, Ali Nabi, Neda Arian, Neda Alinezhad, Mehdi Eghbali, Saeed Ali shah, Javad Ebrahimi

  • Structural Design

    Portal Consultants

  • MEP Design

    M.Serkisians, V.Ghasemi and B.Eksiri

  • Architectural Acoustics Consulting

    WSDG, Basel, Switzerland

  • Architectural Lighting Design

    LDE Vienna, Norbert Chmel Office

  • Design and Built and EPC Contractor

    Kayson Co. Tehran, Iran

  • Client

    Tehran Cultural Development Company- Municipality of Tehran
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Shah Hosseini
© Mohammad Shah Hosseini

Text description provided by the architects. Creating permanent spaces for exhibiting books can have a quantitative effect on society’s approach to book reading. Tehran Book Garden is designed and constructed to play this role. Book Garden is located in Tehran’s third district on a site measuring 37acres in Abbas Abbad region, close to other important buildings including the Iranian National Library, the Iranian Academies Complex the holy Defense Garden Museum and Tabiat Bridge. Book Garden is a Book Mega Mall which hosts, Exhibition spaces focusing on exhibiting books and other sorts of media, Children Science Park, Art Galleries, a Drama Theater, Cinemas and Auditoriums, cafes and restaurants as well as other outdoor event spaces. The Building has a total built area of 65000 m2 in 3 floors and a 25000 m2 roof garden, is comprised of 13 separate blocks which are partly similar and are connected through vertical and horizontal access paths. Among these 13 blocks, eight are dedicated to the lobby or main access spaces which, at rush hours, can accommodate up to five thousand visitors.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The green covering layers of the roof and interior circulation layers along with the grand western high tech façade are the three main elements in forming the building shape. Applying green spaces and environmental conservation play important role in the master plan of Abbas Abbad lands. Therefore, in the design of this project, we tried to come up with a building inspired by nature and matched with the site environment. Implementing green roof was the key point in designing of this building which harmonizes the building with its neighboring environment. In Book Garden project, the roof is not considered as just a covering element but as a part of nature. Something which evokes perfectly the continuity of the motion. The Roof Garden acting as a Cultural Public park is accessible via Grand eastern stairs which connects the building to the Culture Plaza, National library and Academies Complex.

Save this picture!
© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

The interior spaces of the building have been designed as a one huge continues space which works as a terraced garden,(inspired by the concept of Iranian Traditional Gardens), housing Modular exhibition spaces which connect through the main Circulation path along the west façade with a length of 550m and a height of 13 meters. The interior spaces of the building overlook the west exhibition garden and a 2hectars artificial lake, through this glass façade. In the center of the building a pedestrian path, Named ’Path of Culture’ crosses the building site. This pedestrian path connects several cultural buildings along its way until it arrives at the Tabiat Bridge on the other side of Taleghani public Park. The design of the building spaces and its landscape has been based on the idea of Modular Flexible spaces, Transparency, Fluid motion of the visitors and integration with the landscape.

Save this picture!
Theater Cross Section
Theater Cross Section
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Plaza Cultural Architecture Public Architecture Iran
Cite: "Tehran Book Garden / Design Core [4s] Architects & Urban Designers" 23 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884124/tehran-book-garden-design-core-4s-architects-and-urban-designers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »