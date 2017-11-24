World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Design
  4. Turkey
  5. Tabanlioglu Architects
  6. 2019
  7. The Ataturk Cultural Center: The New Cultural Icon For Istanbul

The Ataturk Cultural Center: The New Cultural Icon For Istanbul, Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects

Murat Tabanlioglu is modernizing the cultural center his father, Dr. Hayati Tabanlioglu, once designed in the 1960s, and again in the 1970s after his first design burnt down. The Ataturk Cultural Center will be the new centrally-located home for Istanbul's arts and culture scene. Not only will the new center have one of the largest opera houses in the world but it will also provide art galleries, librariescafes and restaurants for visitors.

Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects + 8

Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects

Preservation and restoration were top priorities for the design team. Located between the East and West, the new cultural center will be a bridge between generations and cultures. Through their design, Tabanlioglu Architects intends to unite the urban fabric and Turkish people.

Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects
Courtesy of Tabanlioglu Architects

  • Architects

    Tabanlioglu Architects

  • Location

    Gümüşsuyu Mahallesi, Anıt Cd., 34437 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey

  • Architect in Charge

    Murat Tabanlıoğlu

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

News via: Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
