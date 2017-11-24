The Ataturk Cultural Center: The New Cultural Icon For Istanbul

Murat Tabanlioglu is modernizing the cultural center his father, Dr. Hayati Tabanlioglu, once designed in the 1960s, and again in the 1970s after his first design burnt down. The Ataturk Cultural Center will be the new centrally-located home for Istanbul's arts and culture scene. Not only will the new center have one of the largest opera houses in the world but it will also provide art galleries, libraries, cafes and restaurants for visitors.

Preservation and restoration were top priorities for the design team. Located between the East and West, the new cultural center will be a bridge between generations and cultures. Through their design, Tabanlioglu Architects intends to unite the urban fabric and Turkish people.

Architects Tabanlioglu Architects

Location Gümüşsuyu Mahallesi, Anıt Cd., 34437 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey

Architect in Charge Murat Tabanlıoğlu

Area 0.0 m2

Project Year 2019

News via: Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.