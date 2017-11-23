Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA

+ 22

Architects LEGORRETA

Location 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, United States

Interior Design LEGORRETA

Team Víctor Legorreta, Miguel Almaraz, Adriana Ciklik, Carlos Vargas, Miguel Alatriste, Tania Bárcena, Daniel Rosselló, Brenda Mendoza, Paulina Gutiérrez, Lourdes del Val, Rebeca Cors, Maggy Carral

Associate and Executive Architect Steinberg

Steinberg Team Rob Steinberg, Ernest T. Yamane, Jonathan Chao, Mani Farhadi, Maggie Zhang, and Frank Sheng

Area 14000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photography Hunter Kerhart

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Architecture Tom Leader Studio

Client Stanford University

Structural Design KPFF Consulting Engineers

Mechanical Design Therma Corporation

Electrical Design Sprig Electric

Plumbing Design W.L. Hickey Sons, Inc.

Acoustical Design Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

Lighting Consultant J S Nolan Associates Lighting Design, LLC

Kitchen Consultant Jenanyan Design

Security Consultant Stanford

Cost Estimator Devcon Construction Incorporated

Contractor Devcon Construction Incorporated

Art Adán Paredes - “Textiles of Eternal Traces”, Pilar Climent –“Through The Looking Gate”, Frida Escobedo “Musical Grill”. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. After having designed the “Schwab” Residential Center with Steinberg in 1997, the Graduate School of Business New Residential Building “Highland Hall” joins the Stanford University complex in 2016.

The 14, 000 m2 building includes a maximum of 4 floors and provides 200 beds with service areas and spaces for diverse public activities.

Located in the Serra street, which besides crossing the campus serves as an academic corridor, “Highland Hall” is located at the East end, next to the “Schwab” Residential Center, which is connected through a Mall located at North of the new building and that in turn, will allow the building merge with the local urban landscape.

Two key elements of its design are the courtyards that are aligned on the East-West axis with those of “Schwab” and the walkway from North to South, which serves to connect the two residential buildings with the “Knight” Management Center, forming in this way an Academic and Residential Complex of the Business Administration School.

The new building is divided into three sections: West, North and South; where a variety of multipurpose areas, public seating areas, kitchens and dining rooms, both inside and outside are located for the use of the school community.

The access tower to “Highland Hall”, considered as its iconic element, is 12.5m in height and is located in the entry plaza to the East side of the complex, thus emphasizing the relationship with the current residential building. In its rear side the Lobby Lounge is found, that besides being a key space for the reception of the new building; it also serves as a connection to the main courtyard and the different levels of the complex.

In the main courtyard a sculptural staircase was devised, where the ground floor has an art piece (“Textiles of Eternal Traces”), that consists of fountain and a glazed ceramic mat, designed by sculptor artist Adán Paredes.

Similarly, the inclusion of artistic interventions in the “Contemplative” and “Events” courtyards with the participation of two other Mexican artists: Pilar Climent and Frida Escobedo, with pieces that are built into the architecture that will provide character to the new building.