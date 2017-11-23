Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA

-
Architects
-
Location450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, United States
-
Interior DesignLEGORRETA
-
TeamVíctor Legorreta, Miguel Almaraz, Adriana Ciklik, Carlos Vargas, Miguel Alatriste, Tania Bárcena, Daniel Rosselló, Brenda Mendoza, Paulina Gutiérrez, Lourdes del Val, Rebeca Cors, Maggy Carral
-
Associate and Executive ArchitectSteinberg
-
Steinberg TeamRob Steinberg, Ernest T. Yamane, Jonathan Chao, Mani Farhadi, Maggie Zhang, and Frank Sheng
-
Area14000.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographyHunter Kerhart
-
Landscape ArchitectureTom Leader Studio
-
ClientStanford University
-
Structural DesignKPFF Consulting Engineers
-
Mechanical DesignTherma Corporation
-
Electrical DesignSprig Electric
-
Plumbing DesignW.L. Hickey Sons, Inc.
-
Acoustical DesignCharles M. Salter Associates, Inc.
-
Lighting ConsultantJ S Nolan Associates Lighting Design, LLC
-
Kitchen ConsultantJenanyan Design
-
Security ConsultantStanford
-
Cost EstimatorDevcon Construction Incorporated
-
ContractorDevcon Construction Incorporated
-
ArtAdán Paredes - “Textiles of Eternal Traces”, Pilar Climent –“Through The Looking Gate”, Frida Escobedo “Musical Grill”.
Text description provided by the architects. After having designed the “Schwab” Residential Center with Steinberg in 1997, the Graduate School of Business New Residential Building “Highland Hall” joins the Stanford University complex in 2016.
The 14, 000 m2 building includes a maximum of 4 floors and provides 200 beds with service areas and spaces for diverse public activities.
Located in the Serra street, which besides crossing the campus serves as an academic corridor, “Highland Hall” is located at the East end, next to the “Schwab” Residential Center, which is connected through a Mall located at North of the new building and that in turn, will allow the building merge with the local urban landscape.
Two key elements of its design are the courtyards that are aligned on the East-West axis with those of “Schwab” and the walkway from North to South, which serves to connect the two residential buildings with the “Knight” Management Center, forming in this way an Academic and Residential Complex of the Business Administration School.
The new building is divided into three sections: West, North and South; where a variety of multipurpose areas, public seating areas, kitchens and dining rooms, both inside and outside are located for the use of the school community.
The access tower to “Highland Hall”, considered as its iconic element, is 12.5m in height and is located in the entry plaza to the East side of the complex, thus emphasizing the relationship with the current residential building. In its rear side the Lobby Lounge is found, that besides being a key space for the reception of the new building; it also serves as a connection to the main courtyard and the different levels of the complex.
In the main courtyard a sculptural staircase was devised, where the ground floor has an art piece (“Textiles of Eternal Traces”), that consists of fountain and a glazed ceramic mat, designed by sculptor artist Adán Paredes.
Similarly, the inclusion of artistic interventions in the “Contemplative” and “Events” courtyards with the participation of two other Mexican artists: Pilar Climent and Frida Escobedo, with pieces that are built into the architecture that will provide character to the new building.