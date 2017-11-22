World
  Kitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration

Kitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration

Kitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration
Save this picture!
Kitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration, © Akihide Mishima
© Akihide Mishima

Proven to be tied to the areas of the brain responsible for emotion and memory, smells are more tied to a perception of place than any other human sense. And there are few sensations more powerful than the smell of delicious food wafting in from your own kitchen. In that regard, kitchens are the true heart of the home, the space most closely related to joyfulness, childhood, and family.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite kitchens that also double as dining rooms – spaces where you can bake your cake and eat it too. Each different in material and arrangement, these kitchens all share one thing in common: We can’t seem to shake them from our memory. Check out the list below!

© Hannes Henz © Tess Kelly © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Paul McCredie

Tenhachi House / .8 Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design

Save this picture!
© Akihide Mishima
© Akihide Mishima

Stone House Transformation in Scaiano / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

Save this picture!
© Hannes Henz
© Hannes Henz

Lingenhel / destilat

Save this picture!
© Monika Nguyen
© Monika Nguyen

Brighton East Interior / Dan Gayfer Design

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dan Gayfer Design
Courtesy of Dan Gayfer Design

Kinosaki Residence / PUDDLE

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Surry Hills House / Benn & Penna Architecture

Save this picture!
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The Family Playground / HAO Design

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

My House - The Mental Health House / Austin Maynard Architects

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly

Moving House / Architects EAT

Save this picture!
© Derek Swallwell
© Derek Swallwell

Shrimp / UID Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

Field Way Bach / Parsonson Architects

Save this picture!
© Paul McCredie
© Paul McCredie

Suburban Dwelling / Roberto Benito

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Les Tiennes Marcel / Mohamed Omaïs & Olivia Gomes architects

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Ipes House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Lake House / FARQ Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Cesar Béjar
© Cesar Béjar

Casa 2Y / Sebastián Irarrázaval

Save this picture!
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Kitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration" 22 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884093/kitchens-that-double-as-dining-rooms-architectural-design-inspiration/> ISSN 0719-8884

