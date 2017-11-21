Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2017

Architect Magazine has unveiled the 2017 edition of the “Architect 50,” their list of the 50 best architecture firms in the United States. The 2017 rankings are based on scores from three categories: business, design and sustainability. This year saw more entrants than ever before, with several first-time entrants making notable impressions, including the number 1 ranked design firm, WORKac. Topping the overall list was Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), who also ranked in the top 10 in both design and sustainability.
See the top 10 from each category after the break.
Overall
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
- ZGF Architects
- Perkins+Will
- NADAAA
- EYP
- HDR
- WRNS Studio
- Payette
- Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
- Kirksey Architecture
Design
- WORKac
- NADAAA
- Marlon Blackwell Architects
- John Ronan Architects
- Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
- atelierjones
- MASS Design Group
- Anmahian Winton Architects
- Studio Gang Architects
Sustainability
- ZGF Architects
- ZeroEnergy Design
- EYP
- Perkins+Will
- Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
- Lake|Flato Architects
- Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects (LMS Architects)
- The Miller Hull Partnership
- Touloukian Touloukian
- Mithun
Business
- FXFOWLE
- Mark Cavagnero Associates
- BAR Architects
- WRNS Studio
- HDR Architecture
- Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
- SfL+A Architects
- Kirksey Architecture
- PBK
- HKS
See the full Architect 50 with profiles on the top firms, here.
News via Architect Magazine.
