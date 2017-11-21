World
Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2017

Architect Magazine has unveiled the 2017 edition of the “Architect 50,” their list of the 50 best architecture firms in the United States. The 2017 rankings are based on scores from three categories: business, design and sustainability. This year saw more entrants than ever before, with several first-time entrants making notable impressions, including the number 1 ranked design firm, WORKac. Topping the overall list was Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), who also ranked in the top 10 in both design and sustainability.

See the top 10 from each category after the break.

New United States Courthouse / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Bruce Damonte
New United States Courthouse / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Bruce Damonte

Overall

  1. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
  2. ZGF Architects
  3. Perkins+Will
  4. NADAAA
  5. EYP
  6. HDR
  7. WRNS Studio
  8. Payette
  9. Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture 
  10. Kirksey Architecture 

The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte
The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Design

  1. WORKac
  2. NADAAA
  3. Marlon Blackwell Architects
  4. John Ronan Architects
  5. Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
  6. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
  7. atelierjones
  8. MASS Design Group
  9. Anmahian Winton Architects
  10. Studio Gang Architects

J. Craig Venter Institute La Jolla / ZGF Architects. Image © Hedrich Blessing
J. Craig Venter Institute La Jolla / ZGF Architects. Image © Hedrich Blessing

Sustainability

  1. ZGF Architects
  2. ZeroEnergy Design
  3. EYP
  4. Perkins+Will
  5. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
  6. Lake|Flato Architects
  7. Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects (LMS Architects)
  8. The Miller Hull Partnership
  9. Touloukian Touloukian
  10. Mithun

Statue of Liberty Museum / FXFOWLE. Image Courtesy of FXFOWLE
Statue of Liberty Museum / FXFOWLE. Image Courtesy of FXFOWLE

Business

  1. FXFOWLE
  2. Mark Cavagnero Associates
  3. BAR Architects
  4. WRNS Studio
  5. HDR Architecture
  6. Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
  7. SfL+A Architects
  8. Kirksey Architecture 
  9. PBK
  10. HKS

See the full Architect 50 with profiles on the top firms, here.

News via Architect Magazine.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2017" 21 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884079/architect-magazine-selects-the-top-50-architecture-firms-in-the-us-for-2017/> ISSN 0719-8884

