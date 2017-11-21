Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2017

Architect Magazine has unveiled the 2017 edition of the “Architect 50,” their list of the 50 best architecture firms in the United States. The 2017 rankings are based on scores from three categories: business, design and sustainability. This year saw more entrants than ever before, with several first-time entrants making notable impressions, including the number 1 ranked design firm, WORKac. Topping the overall list was Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), who also ranked in the top 10 in both design and sustainability.

See the top 10 from each category after the break.

New United States Courthouse / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Bruce Damonte

Overall

The Stealth Building / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

Design

J. Craig Venter Institute La Jolla / ZGF Architects. Image © Hedrich Blessing

Sustainability

Statue of Liberty Museum / FXFOWLE. Image Courtesy of FXFOWLE

Business

News via Architect Magazine.