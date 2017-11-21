World
  WeWork to Become Primary Tenant of James Stirling's No 1 Poultry After Renovations

WeWork to Become Primary Tenant of James Stirling's No 1 Poultry After Renovations

WeWork to Become Primary Tenant of James Stirling's No 1 Poultry After Renovations
WeWork to Become Primary Tenant of James Stirling's No 1 Poultry After Renovations, © Flickr user merula. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
After being saved from a major renovation that would have eliminated its iconic Postmodern facade, James Stirling’s No 1 Poultry building is now receiving a gentler retrofit that will upgrade its spaces to house 110,000-square-feet of contemporary office space. 

Fitting right in with the update, coworking giant WeWork has now been announced as the building’s first tenant, and the company has revealed some details of how the building will work for its users.

© Flickr user merula. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Courtesy of WeWork. via The Spaces
Renderings released with the announcement show lush plantings in the building’s interior courtyard space and a sleek new entry. Led by local architecture firm BuckeyGrayYeoman, plans also include reopening the grand staircase, which is believed to have been inspired by the Vatican City’s Scala Regia, a new reception area, and underground bike storage.

Courtesy of WeWork. via The Spaces
© Flickr user Robert Moore. Licensed under CC BY 2.0
"Bank continues to evolve into a modern version of the city, and we’re excited to be a part of that," said Patrick Nelson, WeWork’s head of real estate Europe. "We know its fantastic location, access to excellent amenities and postmodern design will appeal to our community of 23,000 members." 

The renovation is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

News via The Spaces. H/T Curbed.

See more:

News Architecture News
