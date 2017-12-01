World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
  6. 2014
  7. Lake House / Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

Lake House / Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

  • 17:00 - 1 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lake House / Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Save this picture!
Lake House / Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo, Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo + 31

  • Architects

    Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

  • Location

    Curacautín, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

  • Area

    470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is emplaced between two old Coihue trees, over a mild hill, with a scenic view to the Llaima volcano and an artificial lake. The challenge was clear; a solid and opaque volume, as cubic and geometric as possible, with great inside space.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

The solid and dark cubic shape of 12x12 meters changed with the client’s complimentary work towards a lighter and thinner version, drilling the volume and opening new spaces. With this actions the house won a straight communication with its outside and panoramic views, without diminishing the magnificence and presence that the project required.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The volume was structured from the central empty space, gathering together the different areas of the project. This space was crowned with a skylight, sharing uniform light into the common areas of the first and second floors. The exterior views, from south to north, goes through this empty central space; from the main access that makes first floor face the landscape and the surroundings, while the second floor gives priority to the intimacy and the above light from the skylight into the rooms. The basement is a playing area were to hang out at night or on rainy days, necessary on this southern weather. The terrace roof is designed to provide a spectacular panoramic view of the Araucania mountain range.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo

Building Materials

The house is a huge wooden structure laying on top of a framed concrete baseboard. The inside lining was made with a wide variety of recycled native wood, allowing the client to have an inner design as he wanted, with many different colors. Black galvanize steel was the best option for the exterior cover, due to its simplicity and tolerance on a rainy weather and low maintenance for a house that is not use daily. Despite the building's magnificence, the idea was to make the house as traditional as we could; a simple construction systems using local materials and workforce.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Cortesía de Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Lake House / Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo" [Casa Lagos / Rodolfo Wiedmaier Delorenzo] 01 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884058/lake-house-rodolfo-wiedmaier-delorenzo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »