Skewed House / Atelier Riri

  • 20:00 - 22 November, 2017
Skewed House / Atelier Riri
Skewed House / Atelier Riri, © William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

© William Sutanto

  •  Project Directors

    Novriansyah Yakub

  • Architects in charge

    Harindra Mahutama

  • Site Area

    180 sqm 
    More Specs
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed with a skewed mass as a response to the unique challenges of the site and with its tropical context in mind. Its vertical and horizontal skew create a sense of spatial distortion that deviates from the experience of other more conventionally designed houses in Indonesia

Mass Concept
Mass Concept

This house is designed to be a contemporary house that respond to tropicality and context of the local site, which resulted in the asymmetrical-voids within the house. These voids on each openings naturally provide shades so that rain and sunlight will not come in contact directly to the interior. The swimming pool and the void over it cool the living area during the day. Whilst the green roof absorbs direct sun radiation and reduces the overall temperature of the house.

© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Moreover, the vertical and horizontal distortion of the building’s form creates a unique spatial experience. Split level and diagonal ceilings blend normative perceptions, creating a distinct sense of character to the house. The dominating features of the house include composite wood materials and white walls, creating a sense of unity and cohesion throughout its design

© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

This house was created as a response to the demands of a new generation of millennial families in Indonesia, designed with both practicality and urban culture expression in mind.

© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
