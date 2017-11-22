Yosukwon / Spaceprime architecture

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. Jeju Yosukwon

A unique terrain division and a curved stream along with the overlapping old and new roads on the site contribute to the formation of a triangular building site in the mid mountain area of Jeju Island. This inevitably poses a challenge to an architect in a sense that it could take away the freedom of choosing the shape of the architectural design he or she pursues.

In addition, such unique architectural conditions coupled with too much of an ambition to envision all the program requests by the client could easily ruin the openness and liberty felt through the grandeur of adjacent mountains and the vast sea in front by simply conforming to the land shape and burdening the area with too many design elements, eventually disrupting the surroundings. Therefore, design efforts should be put forth in a way that does not conflict with the surrounding context while keeping alive creativity with the overall architectural shape.

Mass Design

Separation, Balance and Unity : While maintaining as much independent practicality on its own, each mass has been designed to best harmonize with the surroundings. The size of each mass is just perfectly balanced that each mass is seen as part of the surrounding context. All the separated masses achieve a sense of unity through solid structural links and elevation plans.

Various programs requests are embodied into three different types of masses: commercial, residence, and gardens. Commercial masses are placed on the road to gain the most comprehensive exposure and easy access for visitors. Where the commercial masses end, gardens continue until a residence mass takes over. This setting provides a clear division between commercial and residence masses while giving a seamless connectivity through gardens.

Garden Space

The gardens incorporate a private space into a public space by creating a back yard in addition to a court yard and a side yard. This is to go against the tendency that commercial heavy areas often neglect the addition of private areas. This translates to the installation of a courtyard and a small stream for public and a backyard and a garden house for private. A side yard forms a linear shape, placed right next to the flank of a commercial mass.

Court Yard : Pine trees decorating the edge of a small stream become a great landscape photo. Back Yard : A back yard and a garden house appear after walking past a staircase and a small stream, which satisfies the need for tranquility of the client. Side Yard : Adjacent to a dry stream outside the building site, a side yard forms on one side and serves as a both functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor area for a restaurant, becoming more than a mere secondary pathway leading to the back yard.

Façade

Multi-façade: Seamlessly merged with the surrounding open space, masses appear different from various angles. Construction materials and window sizes are carefully picked to achieve unity from each angle.

Open & Close: To minimize privacy infringement, masses take either a completely open structure or a nearly closed one. In such decision-making, sceneries and the amount of sunshine are considered.

Minimum number and size of windows are in place on the residence mass to avoid unpleasant eye contacts between commercial and residence areas. The remaining area on the wall excluding small sized windows becomes a great canvas for a tall pine tree. In order to emphasize the unity of the masses rather than the independent perfection of each mass, all masses are finished with exposed-flat concrete in front and exposed-wood pattern on sides. Woods are used to floors and ceilings outdoor. The true color of masses is the warmth felt through achromatic concrete and glasses.