Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck

+ 15

Architects FreelandBuck

Location Los Angeles, CA, United States

Lead Architects Brennan Buck, David Freeland

Design Team Taka Tachibe, Belinda Lee, Alex Kim

Area 8000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Eric Staudenmaier

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. FreelandBuck has recently completed an 8,000squarefoot office interior for Hungry Man Productions headquarters in Los Angeles. Asked to rethink the organization of the office, the project aims to match the lightheartedness of Hungry Man’s identity with a series of tumbled cubicles that playfully challenge the regularity of the typical office space.

Loosely organized across the large open floor area, the informal arrangement of office spaces creates a diversity of stable and flexible working configurations. Feigning randomness, the cubicles are calibrated to support specific relationships between staff while leaving adjacent breakout spaces open and flexible. In addition, cubicle boxes pile up to make visually prominent display and projection areas that take full advantage of the generous ceiling height of the warehouse shell.

The tumbling cubes are reproduced graphically in the finish treatment of surfaces with CNC-milled MDF and painted details. From specific points of view, these articulated surfaces create spatial illusions and a lively, dynamic work atmosphere. The linework of the paneling reflects and augments the corrugated metal cladding of the existing steel frame warehouse.