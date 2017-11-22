N House / DZL Architects

+ 22

Architects DZL Architects

Location Ramat Hasharon, Israel

Project Architect Ayala Grunwald Schwartzberg

Design Team David Lebenthal, Ayala Grunwald Schwartzberg

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tal Nisim

Technical Info Itay Gil

General Contractor Tal Goldfarb

Site Supervisor kedem nihul

Landscape Design Pnina and Yaron

Preliminary Design David Lebenthal

Site Area 600 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project sits in a quiet residential neighborhood northeast of Tel Aviv. It is a single-family house that shares a party wall with its neighbor. The brief was to design a single family dwelling for a young family with four children. The client requested a house with a small footprint, that would create a large garden for the kids to play. The site is elongated and has a relatively steep topographic change between its front and backyard. Therefore we faced a challenge in fitting all of the necessary programs whilst maintaining a pleasant footprint. In order to break the mass of the house and provide a more gentle footprint, we proposed to divide the house into a series of cubes with a courtyard separating them. This would allow light to enter into more spaces within the home and would break the mass of the facade.

It also helped to break the spaces within the house into square rooms. In addition, the volumes that subdivide the space help to define the internal program by differentiating between functions. The first floor is interconnected by a bridge which connects the master bedroom and children's rooms. This helps create privacy for the master bedroom suite. In addition to the interior, the garden was an integral part of our design helping to create a series of spaces each with its individual character. We believe that the garden should be experienced within the house as well as help facilitate additional activities. There is a small patio between the car park and house, which is a place to drink coffee or tea or read a book.

There is an additional patio in the children's playroom which creates an arts and crafts space in the basement whilst providing natural light in the space. The rear garden has three areas, an outdoor salon adjacent to the internal salon. An outdoor dining area and kitchen for entertaining guests. There is a raised terrace which creates an elevated area with views of the house and garden. The materiality of the space consists of white render, exposed concrete, black aluminum, oak wood, and Natural Stone. This material palette is visible throughout the house. It helps to stitch the spaces together. The choice of the white render is a climatic one, as we have 300 days of sunshine. Therefore we chose a material that would blend into its surroundings as well as not attract unnecessary heat and sunlight. The use of external louvers and large openings to the North create the ability to enjoy the view while not being blinded by the sun.