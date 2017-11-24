Morphosis Hits Construction Milestones Around The World

This Fall, global architecture and design firm, Morphosis has their plate full as four of their projects reach significant construction milestones. From Africa to the Middle East, Europe and the U.S., Morphosis is creating international landmarks that display their values of sustainability and future development. Read on to learn more about what Thom Mayne's team is up to.

Casablanca Finance City

In Casablanca, Morocco, the Casablanca Finance City Tower is topping off. Scheduled for completion in 2018, this 25-story building was inspired by the Parisian La Défense business district. The hope is that this new business district will stimulate international investment in North Africa. The first floor mirrors the urban landscape while boasting community spaces. Moving up the building, a brise-soleil system protects the interior from the desert sun while offering views of the city at the same time. Through its building performance, scale, and style, the Casablanca Finance City Tower will be a symbol of development in Morocco.

U.S. Land Port of Entry at Alexandria Bay

On Wellesley Island, New York, the groundbreaking took place for the U.S. Land Port of Entry at Alexandria Bay. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by 2019, with total completion in 2022. Located at a common intersection of Canadian and Northeastern commerce, the Port of Entry will act as a transportation hub and gateway to the United States. Major buildings are connected by a 162-car park covered by a photovoltaic panel canopy which will provide 150KW to the new port each year. Artist Ann Hamilton is working with Morphosis on a commission for the Land Port of Entry Art-in-Architecture component.

Eni Headquarters

In San Donato Milanese, Italy, the headquarters for one of the world's leading energy companies, Eni, began construction. Scheduled for completion in 2020, Eni’s new corporate campus features historic building integration, multi-level gardens, outdoor dining spaces, and a central piazza. Morphosis expects this sustainable workplace environment to fosters community integration. Through the implementation of biodiversity, solar power, and renewable water source strategies the campus was designed to achieve LEED Gold Italia status.

United States Embassy Campus

In Beirut, Lebanon, the United States Embassy Campus broke ground. By 2023, the U.S. Department of State should be able to move into their new landscape integrated facilities. The campus will include residential buildings extending from the Chancery and centrally located outdoor plaza and dining for Embassy Staff. This project takes full advantage of its site. Hillside planning strategies support security, function, and performance. Clustered buildings promote walkability, open space and possibilities for future expansion. The campus will be LEED Neighborhood Development and LEED Platinum due to its variety of sustainable systems such as net zero water for site irrigation, an on-site waste-water treatment facility, rainwater reuse, and heat recovery systems.

Read more about each project here.

News via: Morphosis.