World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. OBBA
  6. 2017
  7. The Vault House / OBBA

The Vault House / OBBA

  • 22:00 - 21 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Vault House / OBBA
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 28

  • Architects

    OBBA

  • Location

    Hadong-gun, South Korea

  • Architects in Charge

    Sojung Lee, Sangjoon Kwak

  • Design Team

    Hyunjin Choi, Daae Kim, Sunhee Yoon

  • Area

    95.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Kyungsub Shin

  • Structural Engineer

    THEKUJO (Byungsoon Park)

  • MEP Engineering

    IECO Engineering

  • Construction

    Heenam Yang

  • Site Area

    528.50 m2

  • Site Coverage Area

    94.59 m2

  • Building-to-land Ratio

    17.89% (Max. 100%)

  • Floor Area Ration

    17.89% (Max. 20%)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. When did this happen? The faces of our city have lost their characters. Dull façade of apartment buildings surrounds city and streets full of cars are gradually turning into a dreary parking lot. The moment where a street meets a building is cut off by a faceless wall and the space between houses has turned into unidentifiable space with a wall separating them.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

If you look into the definition of a wall, it is an architectural structure designed to protect inside from outside primarily from intrusion, to define a boundary and to block views from outside for personal privacy. Between what and what is a wall defining a boundary? From what does a wall distinguish something? Is a wall used to distinguish the boundaries of my private land, or to show off my status? Or is it used carelessly regardless of its function?

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The project is a small house of 82 m2, in Bipa-ri, Hadong in Gyeongsangnamdo. Three brothers in their 50s who were born and raised in the town but now live with their own family in the city wished to build a new house for their elderly mother on where the old house used to be.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The site is basically surrounded by endless farmland on its all sides. However, trains pass by on its Southeast and Bipa Island boasts its small but impressive forest of green pine trees all year round on its Northwest. 

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Our biggest concern about this project was defining the relationship between private space and the rest in a countryside where all sides are open to crop fields. Fence wall is generally installed along the boundary of the entire site, away from the actual house. In this case, however, we incorporated the fence wall as a part of the building in order to create several types of intermediate/transitory space between private and public space.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The building has an enigmatic face. It is difficult to tell which is the main entrance or how is the house arranged. Curvilinear brick walls wrap around the house and an elegant/neat/orderly entrance is hidden next to a slit on the brick wall.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The house is composed of a living room with generous openings toward the North and South, and a master bedroom and two guest bedrooms on the East. Each end of the living room has a small pocket garden formed by the curvy brick walls. The curvy wall on the North has an arch shaped opening on top that allows view toward the greens of Bipa Island from the living room. The one on the South with an arch shaped opening on the bottom blocks wind and noise from the railroad while the opening visually and physically connects the space with the backyard behind the wall.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

A guest bedroom on the East also has pocket garden which is enclosed by a semi-circular wall with a diameter of 7.5m, extended from the house’s wall. The extended wall prepares for future changes that may come due to the newly built railway station, blocks noise from the streets that will be expanded due to the city’s plan, and ensures privacy of the residents. There is a small opening on the bottom of the wall for neighboring dogs and cats to freely pass through. One of the master bedroom’s wall and kitchen’s wall grows out similarly to screen the bedroom from the streets and to provide shades and storage space for the kitchen, respectively.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

By designing fence wall, which is commonly treated as an entity independent from the building, the house could be more functional and acquire more flexible form. Furthermore, the transitory spaces created by extended curvy walls allow richer spatial experience and add character to the moment where they meet with public space. 

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

We look forward to see intriguing moments characterized by with intermediate spaces between two different spaces and a connecting point anticipating to be filled with excitement.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "The Vault House / OBBA" 21 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884022/the-vault-house-obba/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »