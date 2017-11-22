World
Hotel Bühelwirt / Pedevilla Architects

  • 05:00 - 22 November, 2017
Hotel Bühelwirt / Pedevilla Architects
Hotel Bühelwirt / Pedevilla Architects, © Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

© Gustav Willeit

  • Architects

    Pedevilla Architects

  • Location

    39049 S. Giacomo BZ, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Armin Pedevilla, Alexander Pedevilla

  • Client

    Hotel Bühelwirt

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

The larch wood from the surrounding forests provides a sense of comfort. The slighty rough surface of the plaster reflects the colors of the mountain world through the additions from the nearby copper mine and makes the interior a familiar place. The lamps were hand-crafted in pure copper and the complementary curtains from the local loden factory create a strong regional focus. Special selected and local produced materials generate a familiar and cozy atmosphere.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. The green color shade of the blackened wooden facade is influenced by the dark-green, or often black forest tinge, which seem to blend nature and topography with the building. All rooms are reduced on the essential, their view is orientated to the mountains. Characteristic elements of the local building typology were translated and interpreted.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

