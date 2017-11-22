Hotel Bühelwirt / Pedevilla Architects

+ 17

Architects Pedevilla Architects

Location 39049 S. Giacomo BZ, Italy

Lead Architects Armin Pedevilla, Alexander Pedevilla

Client Hotel Bühelwirt

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Gustav Willeit

Manufacturers Loading...

The larch wood from the surrounding forests provides a sense of comfort. The slighty rough surface of the plaster reflects the colors of the mountain world through the additions from the nearby copper mine and makes the interior a familiar place. The lamps were hand-crafted in pure copper and the complementary curtains from the local loden factory create a strong regional focus. Special selected and local produced materials generate a familiar and cozy atmosphere.

Text description provided by the architects. The green color shade of the blackened wooden facade is influenced by the dark-green, or often black forest tinge, which seem to blend nature and topography with the building. All rooms are reduced on the essential, their view is orientated to the mountains. Characteristic elements of the local building typology were translated and interpreted.