  3. New Photos and Renderings Show OMA's "Park Grove" Miami Towers as It Races Toward Completion

New Photos and Renderings Show OMA's "Park Grove" Miami Towers as It Races Toward Completion

New Photos and Renderings Show OMA's "Park Grove" Miami Towers as It Races Toward Completion
New Photos and Renderings Show OMA's "Park Grove" Miami Towers as It Races Toward Completion, Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA
New construction photos capture the progress of OMA’s Miami development, “Park Grove,” as the project’s details and finish begin to emerge.

Located next to the twisting towers of BIG’s recently completed “Grove at Grand Bay,” OMA’s trio of towers will consist of 1,000,000 square feet of luxury residential spaces with panoramic views of Florida’s Biscayne Bay.

Lobby. Image Courtesy of OMA Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA © Craft Studio Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA

Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA
Over 50,000 square feet of the project is dedicated to amenity space, including a 28-seat private screening room, a restaurant from chef Michael Schwartz, an outdoor amphitheater, wine tasting rooms and a rooftop pool with private cabanas. 

Lobby. Image Courtesy of OMA
Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA
© Craft Studio
Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA
In addition to the photos, new renderings released with the images show the interiors of the apartments and the amenity as they will appear upon its completion in 2018. See the full gallery of images below and learn more about the project in our previous post, here.

Three OMA-Designed "Park Grove" Towers to Rise in Miami

OMA is set to realize their first commercial residential project in the US: Park Grove. Planned to rise alongside the Biscayne Bay in Miami's Coconut Grove, in close proximity to BIG's "Grove" residences at Grand Bay, the three-tower luxury residential project will be the last building allotted for the "walkable" Floridan neighborhood.

