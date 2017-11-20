New Photos and Renderings Show OMA's "Park Grove" Miami Towers as It Races Toward Completion

Save this picture! Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA

New construction photos capture the progress of OMA’s Miami development, “Park Grove,” as the project’s details and finish begin to emerge.

Located next to the twisting towers of BIG’s recently completed “Grove at Grand Bay,” OMA’s trio of towers will consist of 1,000,000 square feet of luxury residential spaces with panoramic views of Florida’s Biscayne Bay.

+ 45

Save this picture! Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA

Over 50,000 square feet of the project is dedicated to amenity space, including a 28-seat private screening room, a restaurant from chef Michael Schwartz, an outdoor amphitheater, wine tasting rooms and a rooftop pool with private cabanas.

Save this picture! Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Construction photos - November 2017. Image Courtesy of OMA

In addition to the photos, new renderings released with the images show the interiors of the apartments and the amenity as they will appear upon its completion in 2018. See the full gallery of images below and learn more about the project in our previous post, here.