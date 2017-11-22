World
Explore Peter Zumthor's 1986 Shelter for Roman Ruins in Quiet Solitude

Explore Peter Zumthor's 1986 Shelter for Roman Ruins in Quiet Solitude

In 1986, Peter Zumthor completed one of his first projects: a shelter over an Ancient Roman archaeological site in Chur, (Graubünden, Switzerland). Now over three decades old, this film by ArcDog captures the building and the preserved excavations that it sits around with a quiet sophistication. With only timber lamella to allow in light and ventilative air, the project stands as a testament to Zumthor's sensitive architectural approach.

© ArcDog
© ArcDog
Explore Peter Zumthor's 1986 Shelter for Roman Ruins in Quiet Solitude, © ArcDog
© ArcDog
© ArcDog
© ArcDog
See more:

News Videos
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Explore Peter Zumthor's 1986 Shelter for Roman Ruins in Quiet Solitude" 22 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884003/explore-peter-zumthors-1986-shelter-for-roman-ruins-in-quiet-solitude/> ISSN 0719-8884

