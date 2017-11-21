World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. China
  5. Atelier Li Xinggang
  6. 2015
  7. Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang

Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang

  • 00:00 - 21 November, 2017
Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang
Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang, Interior Swimming Pool. Image © Haiting Sun
Interior Roof. Image © Qianxi Zhang Y Shape Column. Image © Qianxi Zhang North View. Image © Haiting Sun Roof Texture. Image © Qianxi Zhang + 29

  • Architects

    Atelier Li Xinggang

  • Location

    92 Weijin Rd, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China

  • Design Team

    Xinggang Li, Yinxuan Zhang, Yu Yan, Lingjie Yi, Xu Liang

  • Structure

    Ren Qingying, Zhang Fukui, Li Sen

  • Awards

    2016, WAACA WA Technological Innovation Award Winner

  • Area

    18362.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Haiting Sun, Qianxi Zhang, Guangyuan Zhang
North West View. Image © Haiting Sun
Text description provided by the architects. The Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University is located in the north of the front zone of the campus. The main buildings include an indoor sports center and a natatorium. The public spaces of these two buildings are linked by a large arch bridge which encloses an entrance plaza and connects the entire building. 

Interior Roof. Image © Qianxi Zhang
According to the respective requirements towards the plan dimension, headroom, and usage (dedicated or multi-purpose), the multiple indoor sports fields are compactly organized and connected by the linear public spaces (the public hall, the arch bridge, and the lobby of swimming pool). This kind of design strategy largely not only enhances the openness and sports atmosphere of the interior spaces but also creates diverse eave heights and an efficient and easy-going layout.

Roof Bidrview. Image © Haiting Sun
The design mainly focuses on how to logically organize and repeat the basic unit of the form and structure to generate specific function, light environment, and atmosphere within each space. The public hall of the indoor sports center adopts ruled curve surface roof of a gradient wave-shape (hollow ribbed roof structure), with a 140-meter-long indoor overhead track, which forms a great light environment and infinite landscape. The exercisers who are running on the overhead track naturally become a part of the landscape, showing the sports spirit of the architecture. 

Interior Swimming Pool. Image © Haiting Sun
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Gym Roof. Image © Qianxi Zhang
The roof and the exterior walls of the sports space use a series of reinforced concrete structure of ruled curve surfaces, barrel arches and conical surfaces which provide long span space and high side window daylighting. The tectonic texture of the wooden mold concrete is exposed inside, and the architectural outline of silence and diversity is formed outside, achieving the perfect unity of the building's structure, space, and form. 

Y Shape Column. Image © Qianxi Zhang
Compared with the architectural image of the exaggerated and arbitrary through the decoration nowadays, this design exposes the structure to access the beauty of "tectonic", resulting in the space of silence, plain and rhythm, presenting more permanent "poetic" of space.

South West Birdview. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
