CAP Cibeles / Valor-Llimós

  • 11:30 - 21 November, 2017
CAP Cibeles / Valor-Llimós
© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

© Jordi Surroca © Jordi Surroca © Jordi Surroca © Jordi Surroca + 13

  • Architects

    Valor-Llimós

  • Location

    Carrer de Còrsega, 363, 08037 Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Jaume Valor, con Marc Obradó, Elisabeth Sadurní

  • Area

    5880.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

32 dwellings for elderly people, Primary Care Center & parking

The center is located on the border between the “Ensanche” and the “Gracia” neighborhood within an existing building that includes three different uses: 32 dwellings for elderly people, Primary Care Center and parking for 44 vehicles.

Section 04
Section 04

The ground floor is strongly conditioned by the need for independent access to each of the different uses. Space distribution is very influenced by the strict dimensional requirements of the Primary Care Center and housing minimum surface requirements. All that is reflected in the design of structures, facilities and fire protection.

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca
Fourth Floor Plan
Fourth Floor Plan
© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

The building is conditioned by the intention to take full advantage of the possibility of natural lighting and ventilation. To do so, the mezzanine floor is pulled apart from the façade, generating an elevated ramp that acts as a hallway, and works as an extension of the street as a space of relationship.

CAP Cibeles / Valor-Llimós, © Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

In terms of energy efficiency, the building is one of the four High-Combi pilot projects of the VII European Union's Framework Program, for high-performance solar thermal buildings, and has achieved an Energy Certification A label.

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca
Cite: "CAP Cibeles / Valor-Llimós" 21 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883959/cap-cibeles-valor-llimos/> ISSN 0719-8884

