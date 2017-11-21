CAP Cibeles / Valor-Llimós

-
Architects
-
LocationCarrer de Còrsega, 363, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
-
Architects in ChargeJaume Valor, con Marc Obradó, Elisabeth Sadurní
-
Area5880.0 m2
-
Project Year2010
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsLaura Llimós, Marc Abril, Aiguasol, L3J, GPO, Conrad Torras
More Specs
Less Specs
32 dwellings for elderly people, Primary Care Center & parking
The center is located on the border between the “Ensanche” and the “Gracia” neighborhood within an existing building that includes three different uses: 32 dwellings for elderly people, Primary Care Center and parking for 44 vehicles.
The ground floor is strongly conditioned by the need for independent access to each of the different uses. Space distribution is very influenced by the strict dimensional requirements of the Primary Care Center and housing minimum surface requirements. All that is reflected in the design of structures, facilities and fire protection.
The building is conditioned by the intention to take full advantage of the possibility of natural lighting and ventilation. To do so, the mezzanine floor is pulled apart from the façade, generating an elevated ramp that acts as a hallway, and works as an extension of the street as a space of relationship.
In terms of energy efficiency, the building is one of the four High-Combi pilot projects of the VII European Union's Framework Program, for high-performance solar thermal buildings, and has achieved an Energy Certification A label.