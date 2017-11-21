CAP Cibeles / Valor-Llimós

+ 13

Architects Valor-Llimós

Location Carrer de Còrsega, 363, 08037 Barcelona, Spain

Architects in Charge Jaume Valor, con Marc Obradó, Elisabeth Sadurní

Area 5880.0 m2

Project Year 2010

Photographs Jordi Surroca

Collaborators Laura Llimós, Marc Abril, Aiguasol, L3J, GPO, Conrad Torras More Specs Less Specs

32 dwellings for elderly people, Primary Care Center & parking

The center is located on the border between the “Ensanche” and the “Gracia” neighborhood within an existing building that includes three different uses: 32 dwellings for elderly people, Primary Care Center and parking for 44 vehicles.

The ground floor is strongly conditioned by the need for independent access to each of the different uses. Space distribution is very influenced by the strict dimensional requirements of the Primary Care Center and housing minimum surface requirements. All that is reflected in the design of structures, facilities and fire protection.

The building is conditioned by the intention to take full advantage of the possibility of natural lighting and ventilation. To do so, the mezzanine floor is pulled apart from the façade, generating an elevated ramp that acts as a hallway, and works as an extension of the street as a space of relationship.

In terms of energy efficiency, the building is one of the four High-Combi pilot projects of the VII European Union's Framework Program, for high-performance solar thermal buildings, and has achieved an Energy Certification A label.