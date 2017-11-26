PVC Pipes and Umbrellas Come Together in Vibrant Dandelion-esque Dome in Singapore

Dande-lier – a pavilion designed for the Marina Bay waterfront promenade in Singapore uses PVC pipes and translucent umbrellas to form a reciprocal dome – reimagining everyday items as architectural components. The result is an ethereal shelter, referential of the commonly seen umbrella in Singapore and resembling a dandelion from afar. At night the project becomes a chandelier, lit up in an array of colors.

+ 14

Designed by Dr. Chong Keng Hua and Kang Fong Ing of COLOURS: Collectively Ours, in collaboration with Web Structures on reciprocal structure, and Prof. Yuen on smart lighting system, Dande-lier was designed and fabricated for iLight Marina Bay 2017. iLight is an annual light festival that invites contributors and installations by artists from all over the world.

The structure consists of seven layers of triangular PVC pipe modules, which are tilted and rested on each other to build up the form of the dome. The pipes, commonly used in local construction are held together by galvanized iron pipe clamps and screwed together by a customized thread. The system makes Dande-lier both adaptable and easily deployable.

The layering of the modules results in a self-supporting envelope and resembles a nest-like façade. The layer of tied translucent umbrellas generates a diffused and surreal lighting experience within and offers an alternative perspective of the skyline and surrounding environment.

During the day the dome provides shelter from the heat, with shaded seating areas around the edges and a hole in the center to allow air to circulate through. Straw mats line the edges, allowing users to experience the pavilion in different ways, either moving through it, sitting or lying back.

At night the pavilion comes to life. While during the daytime the pavilion acts as a place of respite, in the dark it becomes a destination, a constantly changing lighting scheme making it a vibrant addition to the waterfront promenade. Motion sensing technology within the dome triggers the lighting effects based on the quantity of people and their locations. Colored lights and projected animations transform Dande-lier into a theatre and a performative structure and no doubt a favorite at the iLight festival.

From the design team:

Through technology, urban public space can now dynamically response to human behaviors, and possibly cater for diverse communities in the future.

Architects: Colours: Collectively Ours

Lead Designers: Dr. Chong Keng Hua and Kang Fong Ing

Location: Singapore

Year: 2017

Area: 75 square meters

Photography: Oddinary Studios

Other Participants: Prof. Yuen and Web Structures