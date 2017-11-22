World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Foster + Partners
  6. 2017
  7. Ocean Terminal Extension / Foster + Partners

Ocean Terminal Extension / Foster + Partners

  22 November, 2017
Ocean Terminal Extension / Foster + Partners
Ocean Terminal Extension / Foster + Partners, Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Courtesy of Foster + Partners

  • Architects

    Foster + Partners

  • Location

    Hong Kong

  • Lead Architects

    Luke Fox, Jonathan Parr, Perry I,p Brian Timmoney, Stanley Pun, Lawrence Wong, Athena Chau, Won Suk Cho, Diana Lam, Kitti Wong, Marian Lee, Randy Liekenjie, Patricia Peter, Tsuyoshi To

  • Area

    9300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Collaborating Architect

    Ronald Lu & Partners

  • Main Contractor

    Ray On Construction Co. Ltd.

  • Structural Consultant

    Arup

  • Cost Consultant

    Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Mechanical Engineer

    J Roger Preston Ltd

  • Landscape Consultant

    LWK & Partners HK Ltd

  • Lighting Engineer

    RC Atelier Ltd

  • Façade Engineer

    Inhabit Group

  • Fit-out

    ARK Design

  • Traffic Consultant

    MVA Transportation
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. A new gateway for thousands of international cruise liner passengers, the extension to the Ocean Terminal in Harbour City, Hong Kong has opened to the public. With stunning new outdoor spaces for dining and leisure capitalizing on the unmatched panoramic views of the harbor, this new expansion will be the best place for visitors to immerse themselves in a unique waterfront experience, creating a new landmark for Hong Kong. The terminal has the distinct advantage of being located directly opposite Victoria Harbour, boasting unrivaled views of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Standing right on the water’s edge visitors have 270- degree views of the city, from the Kowloon Peninsula in the North East to Causeway Bay in the South East.

Section
Section

This new public plaza – in the form of cascading terraces looking out towards the harbor – provides a new outdoor space for the people of Hong Kong and a distinctive gateway to the city for its visitors. The building embraces the city’s al-fresco dining culture, turning the undeveloped end of the cruise terminal into a vibrant entertainment hub right in the center of the city harbor. Luke Fox, Head of Studio and Senior Executive Partner, said: “By introducing a new series of public spaces to the site, right down to the waterfront edge, we aim to create a ‘new living room’ for the people of Hong Kong and its visitors right in the heart of the city.”

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Architecturally, the form of the building is a direct response to its climatic context. Its wide cantilevered terraces shade the lower levels, protecting them from the harsh tropical sun. The balustrades angled to tie in with the overall geometry of the building, extend downwards as louvered shading devices for the terrace below. The building also offers retail, dining and lounge facilities, with a stepped outdoor seating area from which to sit and enjoy the view. The steps feature glass risers that admit natural light deep into the internal atrium. The connection to the existing terminal is seamless, and the design introduces a new central diagonal circulation spine that connects the roof level to the marine deck, both physically and visually, via a series of escalators cascading down through the public spaces.

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Infrastructure Transportation Cruise Terminal Refurbishment Extension Hong Kong
Cite: "Ocean Terminal Extension / Foster + Partners" 22 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883926/ocean-terminal-extension-foster-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

