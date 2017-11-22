World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. FAX ARCHITECTS
  6. 2017
  7. Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS

Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS

  • 00:00 - 22 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS, Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS © Sicong Sui Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS + 40

  • Architects

    FAX ARCHITECTS

  • Location

    Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architect

    Chenguang Fang

  • Project Team

    Wenshi Tao, Tingliang Wang, Leilei Zhou, Yingying Wang, Xingu Zhang, Shifeng Bao, Chengyu Gu, Xueran Lin

  • Executive Architect

    ZheJiang Huayue Architectural Design Institute

  • Landscape Design

    ZheJiang Lvjian Design Institute

  • Clients

    Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School

  • Area

    28089.32 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Text description provided by the architects. With the rapid development of the urbanization, the main urban area of Wenzhou is constantly expanding eastwards, so that the functions such as residence, living, work and learning need constant perfection. Nikula, an enterprise that is committed to the educational cause, also goes with the tide of urban development and converts its old factory into a high-quality elementary school.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Design concept
Architecture is frozen music and it is also a pleasant spatial sculpture. According to the characteristics of the original building space, on the premise of meeting the function requirement, create rich public space as much as possible to let in the sunshine and the wind, in order that the kids could find a lot of interesting playgrounds that accompany them in their growth and could enjoy spatial experience at several scales.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Building facades
The exterior walls adopt perforated aluminum panels and the patterns adopt well-designed leaves and tree shadows.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Landscaping
It aims to ensure that the kids could feel seasonal changes in their daily life and study. Set four landscape gardens according to the functional space of the buildings. Spring garden, summer garden, autumn garden and winter garden.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Space characteristics
The rotunda at the main entrance of the campus
This is the lobby that connects the external urban environment with the interiors of the campus, and also the first space that the kids and their parents could see after walking up to the campus. It is not only the big reception hall for teachers to welcome kids before attending school, but also the waiting area for parents after school. The giant backdrop below the dome of the hall will show various enlightening pictures according to the needs of different activities. In the center of the hall, the main staircase that keeps rising steadily will become the best memorable place for kids before entering the school and after graduation.

Save this picture!
© Sicong Sui
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Public activity platform and corridor
For the building yard is long and narrow, the setting of an arc-shaped platform is a bright spot of the reconstruction design of the building. The platform connects all functional buildings together, e.g. the buildings designed for the purpose of learning, life and entertainment. It is also a weatherproof corridor. Especially in Wenzhou, a city where the rainy season is long, it is very important. When the school holds a sports event, it can be used as a natural stand for kids to watch games.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

The atrium lighting courtyard in the main teaching building
After transformation, the teaching space is larger than those of other conventional schools. The setting of the atrium lighting courtyard can make the sunshine reach the teaching area on the ground floor through the space of four floors. The central suspended stairs can connect all floors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

The activity space on the ground floor on the north side of the main teaching building
This design can provide kids with as much activity space as possible in rainy seasons. Most of the space on the ground floor on the north side of the main teaching building is equipped with sunken playgrounds, indoor tracks, basketball courts, and multi-purpose space which combine slides with stairs and ladders.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

The first-grade classrooms on the ground floor
The spacious classroom contains a mezzanine which can provide a place for younger kids to have a nap. At the corners, there are spiral sliding ladders. The south side of the classroom is a large French sash, through which the kids could see the outdoor garden directly.

Save this picture!
© Sicong Sui
© Sicong Sui
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

The setting of double corridors for the south classrooms
For the south teaching building, the classrooms on the second floor or above are equipped with double corridors, which are also the small gardens for the classrooms.

Save this picture!
© Sicong Sui
© Sicong Sui

The public space on each floor of the main teaching building
All floors of the teaching building have several spacious and open public space, which is built into the space of different themes according to the ages of corresponding students. Besides, the space adopts digital multimedia. For example, the first floor is themed by Lego, the second floor is themed by art exhibitions, the third floor… and the fourth floor is themed by technology.

Save this picture!
© Sicong Sui
© Sicong Sui

Indoor basketball courts
The main teaching building contains standard indoor basketball courts.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

Multi-function theater
The multi-function hall is equipped with professional acoustic and video equipment, which can meet the needs of all kinds of activities.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school China
Cite: "Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS" 22 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883894/wenzhou-dalton-elementary-school-fax-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of FAX ARCHITECTS

温州道尔顿小学 / FAX建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »