Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School / FAX ARCHITECTS

+ 40

Architects FAX ARCHITECTS

Location Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China

Lead Architect Chenguang Fang

Project Team Wenshi Tao, Tingliang Wang, Leilei Zhou, Yingying Wang, Xingu Zhang, Shifeng Bao, Chengyu Gu, Xueran Lin

Executive Architect ZheJiang Huayue Architectural Design Institute

Landscape Design ZheJiang Lvjian Design Institute

Clients Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School

Area 28089.32 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sicong Sui

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. With the rapid development of the urbanization, the main urban area of Wenzhou is constantly expanding eastwards, so that the functions such as residence, living, work and learning need constant perfection. Nikula, an enterprise that is committed to the educational cause, also goes with the tide of urban development and converts its old factory into a high-quality elementary school.

Design concept

Architecture is frozen music and it is also a pleasant spatial sculpture. According to the characteristics of the original building space, on the premise of meeting the function requirement, create rich public space as much as possible to let in the sunshine and the wind, in order that the kids could find a lot of interesting playgrounds that accompany them in their growth and could enjoy spatial experience at several scales.

Building facades

The exterior walls adopt perforated aluminum panels and the patterns adopt well-designed leaves and tree shadows.

Landscaping

It aims to ensure that the kids could feel seasonal changes in their daily life and study. Set four landscape gardens according to the functional space of the buildings. Spring garden, summer garden, autumn garden and winter garden.

Space characteristics

The rotunda at the main entrance of the campus

This is the lobby that connects the external urban environment with the interiors of the campus, and also the first space that the kids and their parents could see after walking up to the campus. It is not only the big reception hall for teachers to welcome kids before attending school, but also the waiting area for parents after school. The giant backdrop below the dome of the hall will show various enlightening pictures according to the needs of different activities. In the center of the hall, the main staircase that keeps rising steadily will become the best memorable place for kids before entering the school and after graduation.

Public activity platform and corridor

For the building yard is long and narrow, the setting of an arc-shaped platform is a bright spot of the reconstruction design of the building. The platform connects all functional buildings together, e.g. the buildings designed for the purpose of learning, life and entertainment. It is also a weatherproof corridor. Especially in Wenzhou, a city where the rainy season is long, it is very important. When the school holds a sports event, it can be used as a natural stand for kids to watch games.

The atrium lighting courtyard in the main teaching building

After transformation, the teaching space is larger than those of other conventional schools. The setting of the atrium lighting courtyard can make the sunshine reach the teaching area on the ground floor through the space of four floors. The central suspended stairs can connect all floors.

The activity space on the ground floor on the north side of the main teaching building

This design can provide kids with as much activity space as possible in rainy seasons. Most of the space on the ground floor on the north side of the main teaching building is equipped with sunken playgrounds, indoor tracks, basketball courts, and multi-purpose space which combine slides with stairs and ladders.

The first-grade classrooms on the ground floor

The spacious classroom contains a mezzanine which can provide a place for younger kids to have a nap. At the corners, there are spiral sliding ladders. The south side of the classroom is a large French sash, through which the kids could see the outdoor garden directly.

The setting of double corridors for the south classrooms

For the south teaching building, the classrooms on the second floor or above are equipped with double corridors, which are also the small gardens for the classrooms.

The public space on each floor of the main teaching building

All floors of the teaching building have several spacious and open public space, which is built into the space of different themes according to the ages of corresponding students. Besides, the space adopts digital multimedia. For example, the first floor is themed by Lego, the second floor is themed by art exhibitions, the third floor… and the fourth floor is themed by technology.

Indoor basketball courts

The main teaching building contains standard indoor basketball courts.

Multi-function theater

The multi-function hall is equipped with professional acoustic and video equipment, which can meet the needs of all kinds of activities.