PRODUCE Workshop's "Fabricwood" Named World's Best Interior of 2017

Save this picture! Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

PRODUCE Workshop's flexible plywood "Shop-in-Shop" interior for Herman Miller at the XTRA flagship store in Singapore has been named the world's best interior of 2017 at the INSIDE World Festival of Interiors, which took place alongside the 2017 World Architecture Festival in Berlin. The overall winner was selected from a list of 9 nine category winners announced over the first two days of the event, which themselves were selected from a shortlist of 78 projects.

Dubbed "Fabricwood" by its designers, the winning space comprises a 20-meter arched structure constructed of plywood panels modeled to give the appearance of fabric. The installation was also the winner of the Display category.

Last year's top honors were awarded to Hangzhou AN Interior's Black Cant System.

Read on to see all of the category winners.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Save this picture! Creative Re-use Winner and Overall Highly Commended: The Garage: Beijing B+ Automobile Service Center; Beijing, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Bars & Restaurants Winner: Big Small Coffee and Guestroom; Beijing, China / Office AIO. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Civic, Culture & Transport Winner: Mary Rose Museum; Portsmouth, United Kingdom / Perkins+Will. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Health & Education Winner: Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal; Montréal, Canada / CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s . Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hotels: Ir-On Hotel; Bangkok, Thailand / Hypothesis

Save this picture! Hotels Winner: Ir-On Hotel; Bangkok, Thailand / Hypothesis. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Offices Winner: Airbnb European Headquarters; Dublin, Ireland / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Residential - Sponsored by Miele: Cleveland Rooftop; Sydney, Australia / SJB

Save this picture! Residential Winner - Sponsored by Miele: Cleveland Rooftop; Sydney, Australia / SJB. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Retail: ROU by T HAM Concept Store; Taipei, Taiwan / WZWX Architecture Group