World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. PRODUCE Workshop's "Fabricwood" Named World's Best Interior of 2017

PRODUCE Workshop's "Fabricwood" Named World's Best Interior of 2017

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
PRODUCE Workshop's "Fabricwood" Named World's Best Interior of 2017
Save this picture!
PRODUCE Workshop's "Fabricwood" Named World's Best Interior of 2017, Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

PRODUCE Workshop's flexible plywood "Shop-in-Shop" interior for Herman Miller at the XTRA flagship store in Singapore has been named the world's best interior of 2017 at the INSIDE World Festival of Interiors, which took place alongside the 2017 World Architecture Festival in Berlin. The overall winner was selected from a list of 9 nine category winners announced over the first two days of the event, which themselves were selected from a shortlist of 78 projects. 

Dubbed "Fabricwood" by its designers, the winning space comprises a 20-meter arched structure constructed of plywood panels modeled to give the appearance of fabric. The installation was also the winner of the Display category.

Last year's top honors were awarded to Hangzhou AN Interior's Black Cant System.

Read on to see all of the category winners.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Display & Overall Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop

Save this picture!
Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival Overall & Display Winner: Fabricwood; Singapore / PRODUCE Workshop. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival + 13

Creative Re-Use and Overall Highly Commended: The Garage: Beijing B+ Automobile Service Center; Beijing, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture!
Creative Re-use Winner and Overall Highly Commended: The Garage: Beijing B+ Automobile Service Center; Beijing, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Creative Re-use Winner and Overall Highly Commended: The Garage: Beijing B+ Automobile Service Center; Beijing, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Bars & Restaurants: Big Small Coffee and Guestroom; Beijing, China / Office AIO

Save this picture!
Bars & Restaurants Winner: Big Small Coffee and Guestroom; Beijing, China / Office AIO. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Bars & Restaurants Winner: Big Small Coffee and Guestroom; Beijing, China / Office AIO. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Civic, Culture & Transport: Mary Rose Museum; Portsmouth, United Kingdom / Perkins+Will

Save this picture!
Civic, Culture & Transport Winner: Mary Rose Museum; Portsmouth, United Kingdom / Perkins+Will. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Civic, Culture & Transport Winner: Mary Rose Museum; Portsmouth, United Kingdom / Perkins+Will. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Health & Education: Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal; Montréal, Canada / CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s 

Save this picture!
Health & Education Winner: Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal; Montréal, Canada / CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s . Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Health & Education Winner: Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal; Montréal, Canada / CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s . Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hotels: Ir-On Hotel; Bangkok, Thailand / Hypothesis

Save this picture!
Hotels Winner: Ir-On Hotel; Bangkok, Thailand / Hypothesis. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Hotels Winner: Ir-On Hotel; Bangkok, Thailand / Hypothesis. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Offices: Airbnb European Headquarters; Dublin, Ireland / Heneghan Peng Architects

Save this picture!
Offices Winner: Airbnb European Headquarters; Dublin, Ireland / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Offices Winner: Airbnb European Headquarters; Dublin, Ireland / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Residential - Sponsored by Miele: Cleveland Rooftop; Sydney, Australia / SJB

Save this picture!
Residential Winner - Sponsored by Miele: Cleveland Rooftop; Sydney, Australia / SJB. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Residential Winner - Sponsored by Miele: Cleveland Rooftop; Sydney, Australia / SJB. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Retail: ROU by T HAM Concept Store; Taipei, Taiwan / WZWX Architecture Group

Save this picture!
Retail Winner: ROU by T HAM Concept Store; Taipei, Taiwan / WZWX Architecture Group. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Retail Winner: ROU by T HAM Concept Store; Taipei, Taiwan / WZWX Architecture Group. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "PRODUCE Workshop's "Fabricwood" Named World's Best Interior of 2017" 17 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883893/produce-workshops-fabricwood-named-worlds-best-interior-of-2017/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »