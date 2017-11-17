Terrence Zhang Wins Arcaid Award for World's Best Building Image 2017

Save this picture! Gymnasium of the New Campus of Tianjin University, China / Atelier Li Xinggang. Image © Terrence Zhang

Terrence Zhang has been named the winner of the 2017 Arcaid Images Architectural Photographer of the Year Award for his "striking image" of the Swimming Pool at the New Campus of Tianjin University in China, designed Atelier Li Xinggang. Announced on the final day of the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Berlin, the image was lauded for its ability to capture the shafts of sunlight entering through the clerestory and interacting with the water.

"The image is framed beautifully by the curved ceiling arches of the structure’s roof," commented WAF.

Zhang will be presented with a $3,000 prize at the 'Building Images' exhibition at Sto Werkstatt, London in February, where all of the shortlisted images will be displayed.

News via Arcaid.