Snohetta, Sasaki and HOK to Take Part in a 4-Firm-Team to Design Oakland A's New Stadium

Save this picture! (c) Flickr user Redlegsfan21 licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

The Oakland Athletic's have hired four firms to lead the design and urban planning for their new ballpark on the Peralta site, near the heart of Oakland. HOK will be collaborating with Snohetta on the design of the ballpark. Snohetta will also be working on the masterplan along with Sasaki and Oakland-based Studio T-Square.

The diversity of the teams, their work and their experiences, reflects the Oakland A’s dedication to a project that will challenge the status quo and support the community. All involved firms express their excitement for the catalyst the new stadium will be in Oakland.

Brad Schrock, AIA regional leader of Sports + Recreation and +Entertainment at HOK explains that “the new ballpark is a transformational opportunity for the city of Oakland and the A’s to create an architectural icon and completely reimagine the fan experience. We’re looking forward to collaborating with the A’s and our design partners to create an imaginative, amenity-rich and enduring community asset."

Save this picture! (c) Photo by Amy K Posner licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

With their local expertise, Studio T-Square will assist in the four-firm team’s intensive community engagement process. Studio T-Square is as James Miner, the principal in charge at Sasaki states, “a key component to making this project a success will be an active and meaningful engagement with A’s fans as well as with the broad and incredibly diverse community of Oakland. We want the ballpark to be a great place not only for baseball but also for the community and the environment.”

News via: HOK