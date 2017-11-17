World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Tesla Unveils Electric Cargo Truck that Could Change the Future of Shipping

Tesla Unveils Electric Cargo Truck that Could Change the Future of Shipping

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tesla Unveils Electric Cargo Truck that Could Change the Future of Shipping
Save this picture!
Tesla Unveils Electric Cargo Truck that Could Change the Future of Shipping, Courtesy of Tesla
Courtesy of Tesla

At last night’s keynote address, Tesla unveiled the company’s first electric-powered large cargo vehicle, the Tesla Semi, providing a first look at how the shipping industry of the future could operate.

Employing the same sleek forms that define their roadster and sedan models, the Tesla Semi is designed “specifically around the driver,” with ergonomically-designed stairs for easier entry and exit, full standing height interior, and a centrally-position driver’s seat for optimal visibility. Touchscreen displays will provide the driver with heads-up navigation and data monitoring, while a blind spot protection will increase driver awareness on the road.

Courtesy of Tesla Courtesy of Tesla Courtesy of Tesla Courtesy of Tesla + 17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tesla
Courtesy of Tesla

The Semi was also lauded as “the safest truck ever,” thanks to features such as  Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Lane Keeping, Lane Departure Warning, event recording, and Tesla’s “Enhanced Autopilot” system.

"It's not like any truck that you've ever driven,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Los Angeles event.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tesla
Courtesy of Tesla

The truck will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 20 second when at full legal capacity of 80,000 pounds, and will be able to travel approximately 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a single charge. And when hooked up to the newly revealed Megacharger (which could be installed along popular travel routes), the battery will be able to add about 400 miles in just 30 minutes.

While these travel distances don’t quite measure up to a more traditional diesel-powered truck, Tesla notes that a majority of shipping routes will still be able to be made on a single charge, given that 80% of freight in the U.S. is moved less than 250 miles.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tesla
Courtesy of Tesla

Price, too, may be a hindrance to full adoption of the Tesla Semi. According to a Carnegie Mellon study, the Semi’s battery pack alone is estimated to cost about $200,000, nearly $80,000 more than the cost of the average diesel truck. But Tesla is banking that companies will consider the long-term return on investment of the electric-powered vehicle. According to the company, based on current electricity and fuel prices, owners can expect to save $200,000 or more over a million miles.

Production of the Tesla Semi is set to begin in 2019. Several companies, including Walmart and shipping giant JB Hunt, have already announced plans to preorder a number of the trucks.

Learn more about the Tesla Semi, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Tesla Unveils Electric Cargo Truck that Could Change the Future of Shipping" 17 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883881/tesla-unveils-electric-cargo-truck-that-could-change-the-future-of-shipping/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »