  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. NBBJ
  6. 2017
  7. Northside Library / NBBJ

  • 17:00 - 21 November, 2017
  • Architecture Team

    NBBJ; AJ Montero, Tracy Perry, Mike Suriano, Alyson Erwin, Britni Stone, Stephen Maher, Scot Walls

  • Landscape Architecture Team

    NBBJ; Tony Murry, Chris Laster, Ed Mickelson

  • Civil Engineer

    Korda Engineering

  • Structural Engineer

    Korda Engineering

  • MEP Engineer

    Prater Engineering

  • Artist Installation

    Loris Cecchini

  • Contractor

    Turner Construction

  • Client

    Columbus Metropolitan Library
Text description provided by the architects. Libraries are in transition. Once a point of knowledge dissemination and quiet introspection, they are becoming places to meet, socialize, study, hang out and plug in. Historically, we have seen a library’s civic value shift from a place for things, now, to a place for people. Its unique nature is that it maintains the tenants of a public service institution, while embracing the increasing proclivity of people to seek environments to carry out activities that blur the line between research, socialization, knowledge-seeking and play.

The new Northside branch aims to capitalize on its distinctive urban nature and the tide of new development behind the libraries of today.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Section
Section
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

Currently sitting at a junction of four significant urban vectors in Columbus; the Short North growing north, the University growing south, the Peach District bordering to the west, and Weinland Park to the east. Rather than one single contextual driver, the library is a reflection of this unique junction, and as such celebrates the scale, material and vibrancy of these neighborhoods.

Cite: "Northside Library / NBBJ" 21 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883858/northside-library-nbbj/> ISSN 0719-8884

