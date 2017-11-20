The Escape Pod / Podmakers

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The Escape Pod is an elliptical, organic, rotating pod. An engineered, unique outdoor space which can be used as a garden office, studio, snug or retreat. Designed and crafted in the Gloucestershire countryside, the Escape Pod was born out of a desire to create a beautiful, striking outdoor structure. One that nestles into its environment, is made to a high-quality finish and is contemporary in style. A unique space to escape to, the Escape Pod offers a place to work, meditate, socialize or sleep.

To achieve its curved form, the pod’s design exploits innovative CNC milling and making techniques. This enables it to be fabricated with precision in the workshop, entirely from wood. Birch plywood, chosen for its strength and aesthetic qualities, forms the structure. It is exposed internally; from the pod’s framework to the bespoke laminated door hinge. Externally, the pod is clad with cedar shingles and the stairs and window sills are clad in European Oak, which has natural weather resilient properties. Over time the Cedar and Oak develop a silver hue, allowing the pod to blend harmoniously into its surroundings.

The organic nature of the Escape Pod’s materials contrasts with the engineering employed in its design. Amongst its most impressive features is an aircraft-style plug door with a unique wooden hinge mechanism. The pod sits on a raised platform half a meter from the ground which allows it to be rotated - by lifting the steps, it is spun to face the desired direction. Each pod can be tailored to suit the clients’ needs, from the window placement and internal finish to the integrated fittings and furnishings. Heating (wood burner or underfloor), electrics and insulation options can also be incorporated. The price of the Escape Pod starts at £19,800 but will vary slightly, depending on style specifications.

Dominic Ash and Jeremy Fitter have collaborated to create the Escape Pod, a union of high-quality furniture design and a desire to engineer small spaces. Podmakers benefits greatly from working closely with Dominic Ash Ltd and the 30 years of design experience Dominic brings to the team. After a Master's in civil engineering, specializing in treehouse design, Jeremy's ideas were planted on more solid ground after working for Dominic Ash Ltd. Combining his engineering background with a passion for creating imaginative spaces has propelled Jeremy to create the escape pod.