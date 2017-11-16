World Architecture Festival Reveals Day 2 Category Winners of their 2017 Awards

Day 2 of the 2017 World Architecture Festival is now complete, and with it, 14 more projects have been announced as category winners of the event’s 2017 awards.
The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw its biggest year yet, with a total of 924 entries received from projects located in 68 countries across the world. The finalist projects will be selected live at the festival by a Super Jury made up of jury chair Robert Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Institute of Architects; Nathalie de Vries, Director & Co-founder of MVRDV; Ian Ritchie, Founder of Ian Ritchie Architects; and Christoph Ingenhoven, Founder of Ingenhoven Architects.
Check out the Day 1 winners here, the full shortlist here, and see the Day 2 winners after the break.
Completed Projects
Category: Health
Winner: Westbury Clinic; Johannesburg, South Africa / Ntsika Architects
Category: Higher Education and Research
Winner: Maersk Tower; Copenhagen, Denmark / CF Møller Architects
Category: Hotel and Leisure
Winner: Vegetable Trellis; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam / Cong Sinh Architects
Category: Mixed Use
Winner: Westminster Bridge Road; London, United Kingdom / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Category: Religion
Winner: Bushey Cemetery; Bushey, United Kingdom / Waugh Thistleton Architects
Category: Shopping
Winner: Victoria Gate; Leeds, UK / ACME
Category: Transport
Winner: Transformation Chemnitz Central Station; Chemnitz, Germany / Grüntuch Ernst Architects
Category: Villa
Winner: Bach with Two Roofs; Golden Bay, New Zealand / Irving Smith Architects
Future Projects
Category: Commercial mixed use
Winner: Battersea Power Station Phase 2; London, United Kingdom / WilkinsonEyre
Category: Education
Winner: Aga Khan Academy; Dhaka, Bangladesh / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO Architecture
Category: Culture
Winner: Kulturkorgen - A Basket Full of Culture; Gothenburg, Sweden / Sweco Architects
Category: House
Winner: Queenstown House; Queenstown, New Zealand / Monk Mackenzie Architects
Category: Masterplanning
Winner: Sydney Fish Markets; Sydney, Australia / Allen Jack + Cottier Architects
Category: Residential
Winner: Göksu Residences; Istanbul, Turkey / EAA Emre Arolat Architecture
2017 World Architecture Festival Announces Day 1 Award Winners
The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the Day 1 category winners of their 2017 awards slate. Winners selected among 32 categories over the first two days of the conference will then continue on to compete for the title of the World Building of the Year 2017 to be announced on the final day of the event on Friday.