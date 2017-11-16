World Architecture Festival Reveals Day 2 Category Winners of their 2017 Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Day 2 of the 2017 World Architecture Festival is now complete, and with it, 14 more projects have been announced as category winners of the event’s 2017 awards.

The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw its biggest year yet, with a total of 924 entries received from projects located in 68 countries across the world. The finalist projects will be selected live at the festival by a Super Jury made up of jury chair Robert Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Institute of Architects; Nathalie de Vries, Director & Co-founder of MVRDV; Ian Ritchie, Founder of Ian Ritchie Architects; and Christoph Ingenhoven, Founder of Ingenhoven Architects.

Completed Projects

Category: Health

Winner: Westbury Clinic; Johannesburg, South Africa / Ntsika Architects

Category: Higher Education and Research

Winner: Maersk Tower; Copenhagen, Denmark / CF Møller Architects

Category: Hotel and Leisure

Winner: Vegetable Trellis; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam / Cong Sinh Architects

Category: Mixed Use

Winner: Westminster Bridge Road; London, United Kingdom / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Category: Religion

Winner: Bushey Cemetery; Bushey, United Kingdom / Waugh Thistleton Architects

Category: Shopping

Winner: Victoria Gate; Leeds, UK / ACME

Category: Transport

Winner: Transformation Chemnitz Central Station; Chemnitz, Germany / Grüntuch Ernst Architects

Category: Villa

Winner: Bach with Two Roofs; Golden Bay, New Zealand / Irving Smith Architects

Future Projects

Category: Commercial mixed use

Winner: Battersea Power Station Phase 2; London, United Kingdom / WilkinsonEyre

Category: Education

Winner: Aga Khan Academy; Dhaka, Bangladesh / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO Architecture

Category: Culture

Winner: Kulturkorgen - A Basket Full of Culture; Gothenburg, Sweden / Sweco Architects

Category: House

Winner: Queenstown House; Queenstown, New Zealand / Monk Mackenzie Architects

Category: Masterplanning

Winner: Sydney Fish Markets; Sydney, Australia / Allen Jack + Cottier Architects

Category: Residential

Winner: Göksu Residences; Istanbul, Turkey / EAA Emre Arolat Architecture

