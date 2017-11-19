World
  Stunning Images of Stone Architecture, Take II: The Best Photos of the Week

© César Bejar
The use of stone is gaining popularity more and more in architectural design. Though it is an ancient construction technique, these days the texture that stone offers to spaces is having an undeniable impact on the many architects incorporating the material into their projects. For this reason, this week we present a second installment of stunning images of stone architecture, including 15 amazing images of this construction system by renowned photographers such as Hannes HenzCésar Bejar, and Erieta Attali.

© César Bejar © Soraia Oliveira © Relja Ivanic © Randhir Singh

Hannes Henz

Building in Brione / Wespi de Meuron

© Hannes Henz
Erieta Attali

Rodia Stone House / Nikos Smyrlis Architect

© Erieta Attali
Hannes Henz

House Renovation In Treia / Wespi de Meuron  

© Hannes Henz
Brett Boardman

Stone House / CHROFI

© Brett Boardman
Relja Ivanic

Villa Monja / Enforma Studio

© Relja Ivanic
David Montero

Villa Slow / Laura Alvarez Architecture

Stunning Images of Stone Architecture, Take II: The Best Photos of the Week, © David Montero
Randhir Singh

Max Estates Visitors Pavilion / Vir.Mueller Architects

© Randhir Singh
César Bejar

Rancho El Descanso / RE+D

© César Bejar
Soraia Oliveira

Eira House / AR Studio Architects

© Soraia Oliveira
Wespi de Meuron

House in Scaiano / Wespi de Meuron

Cortesía de Wespi de Meuron
