Deaconry Bethanien / e2a

  • 02:00 - 18 November, 2017
Deaconry Bethanien / e2a
Deaconry Bethanien / e2a, © Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

© Rasmus Norlander © Georg Aerni © Georg Aerni © Rasmus Norlander + 36

  • Architects

    e2a

  • Location

    Buckhauserstrasse 34, 8048 Zürich, Switzerland

  • Design Team

    Piet Eckert, Wim Eckert mit Mirko Akermann und Tânia Roque, Moisés García Alvarez, Anna Otz, Tobias Weise, Andrea Brandén, Dustin L. Bush, Behzad Farahmand, Kamil Hajji, Susana Loureiro, Valentino Sandri, Rafal Wójcik, Sven Löfvenberg.

  • Area

    18273.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rasmus Norlander, Georg Aerni

  • Construction Management

    Caretta+Weidmann AG, Zürich

  • Landscape Architect:

    Neuland ArchitekturLandschaft GmbH, Zürich

  • Structual Engineer

    Urech Bärtschi Maurer AG, Zürich

  • Façade Engineer

    Feroplan Engineering AG, Zürich

  • Mechanical

    Todt Gmür + Partner AG, Schlieren

  • Plumbing

    Neukom Engineering AG, Adliswil

  • Electrical

    R+B Engineering AG, Zürich

  • Building Physics

    Raumanzug GmbH, Zürich

  • Fire Protection

    AFC Air Flow Consulting AG, Zürich

  • Gastronomy Planning

    Axet GmbH, Embrach
Text description provided by the architects. The plane-like building volume can be interpreted as a solitary gesture. The orthogonal form of the plane plays off of the typologies present in the surrounding urban fabric, which is characterized by manufacturing plants. The diagonal relationships resulting from this strategy create the basis for the structure of the exterior spaces.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
Typical Floor
Typical Floor

The deaconry consists of a complex set of interrelated functions; this arose out of necessity in the coordination of the intended nursing and assistance programs, particularly in regard to the extensive infrastructure required to create the most possible synergies. As such, the program includes a palliative care facility, daycare, specialized medical facility, classrooms, service areas, and a hotel with a conference room, bar, and restaurant. A complex and efficient infrastructural core services these various functions. Some are finished with self-contained vertical circulation, allowing parallel and simultaneous operations to occur without causing conflicts of interest between these separate functions. The interplay of the programmatic elements results in a ground floor highly connected to the adjacent open space. The functions themselves create a public destination animated by the activity of the site, thus giving the space an urban quality.

© Georg Aerni
© Georg Aerni

The slight widening of the volume’s cubic form benefits the organization of the floor plans. With a linear core zone and load-bearing exterior walls, a column-free plan was developed and can be arranged in many configurations. In response to the vertical sequence of the functions, a robust structure with a high level of flexibility was created. The façade receives consistent treatment on each side with repetitive patterns of external sliding glass windows. Similarly to the structure of the floors, each of the various programmatic elements will manifest themselves through the use of the openings, generating an intriguing building skin. Individually adjustable sliding shutters on the façade create a playful variability, allowing the grid of the windows to temporarily disappear and hinting at the simultaneous existence of multiple functions

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
